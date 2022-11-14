Potassium Hydroxide Market to grow by 655.56 Th Tons by 2026, Segmentation by Application and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The potassium hydroxide market is set to grow by 655.56 thousand tons between 2021 and 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. 51% of the growth will originate from APAC. Technavio categorizes the global potassium hydroxide market as a part of the global specialty chemicals market. Request a Free Sample Report.

Potassium Hydroxide Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Potassium Hydroxide Market 2022-2026

Application

Potassium Carbonate



Potassium hydroxide is extensively used to produce potassium carbonate commercially. Potassium carbonate has a high market value as it is used in manufacturing various end-use products. One of the major applications of this compound is in the field of glass manufacturing. It is used to manufacture cathode rays, television tubes, and optical lenses. Therefore, as potassium hydroxide is the main raw material for producing potassium carbonate, the high consumption of potassium carbonate in numerous end-use industries would propel the global potassium hydroxide market growth during the forecast period.



Chemical Intermediates



Other Potassium Salts



Pharma And Household



Others

Geography

APAC



APAC will account for 51% of market growth. The main markets for potassium hydroxide in APAC are China , Japan , and India . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in another area. The expansion of the potassium hydroxide market in APAC will be driven by the rising use of potassium hydroxide in various applications, such as industrial cleaning, personal care, and cosmetics.

, , and . This region's market will expand more quickly than those in another area. The expansion of the potassium hydroxide market in APAC will be driven by in various applications, such as industrial cleaning, personal care, and cosmetics.

North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the potassium hydroxide market, Download a Free Sample Report.

Potassium Hydroxide Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The global potassium hydroxide market is moderately concentrated with the presence of many international and regional players. The threat of competition among the vendors was high and is anticipated to remain high during the forecast period due to increased investment by major manufacturers in R&D to maintain their market position. The major vendors dominating the market include

AGC Inc.

Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd.

Albemarle Corp.

Altair Chimica S.p.A.

American Elements

Ashta Chemicals Inc.

Ercros SA

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Haifa Group

Huarong Chemical Co.Ltd.

ICL

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Merck KGaA

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas :

The potassium hydroxide market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing demand for potassium carbonate will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Presence of less expensive substitutes will hamper the market growth.

Potassium Hydroxide Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist potassium hydroxide market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the potassium hydroxide market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the potassium hydroxide market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of potassium hydroxide market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Tubes and Cores Market in North America by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the tubes and cores market in North America segmentation by end-user (paper industry, textile industry, and others) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

Mushroom Packaging Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the mushroom packaging market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Potassium Hydroxide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2022-2026 655.56 thousand t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGC Inc., Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd., Albemarle Corp., Altair Chimica S.p.A., American Elements, Ashta Chemicals Inc., Ercros SA, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd., Haifa Group, Huarong Chemical Co.Ltd., ICL, INEOS Group Holdings SA, Merck KGaA, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., Picanol, RAG Stiftung, Superior Plus Corp., UNID Co. Ltd., and Vynova Beek BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Potassium carbonate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Potassium carbonate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Potassium carbonate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Potassium carbonate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Potassium carbonate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemical intermediates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemical intermediates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemical intermediates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemical intermediates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemical intermediates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Other potassium salts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Other potassium salts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Other potassium salts - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Other potassium salts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Other potassium salts - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Pharma and household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Pharma and household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pharma and household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Pharma and household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Pharma and household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 96: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AGC Inc.

Exhibit 105: AGC Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: AGC Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: AGC Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: AGC Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: AGC Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Airedale Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Ercros SA

Exhibit 113: Ercros SA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Ercros SA - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Ercros SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Ercros SA - Segment focus

10.6 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 120: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 122: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.8 Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 124: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Occidental Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Olin Corp.

Exhibit 128: Olin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Olin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Olin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Olin Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 RAG Stiftung

Exhibit 132: RAG Stiftung - Overview



Exhibit 133: RAG Stiftung - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: RAG Stiftung - Key offerings

10.11 Superior Plus Corp.

Exhibit 135: Superior Plus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Superior Plus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Superior Plus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Superior Plus Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 UNID Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: UNID Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: UNID Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: UNID Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio