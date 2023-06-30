Potassium Iodide Market size is to grow by 5.36% from 2022 to 2027| High demand for laboratory reagents is the primary market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The potassium iodide market is estimated to grow by USD 267.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product type (solid and liquid), application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Polymer, Food and feed additives, and Others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the solid segment will be significant during the forecast period. Generally, solid potassium iodide is an inorganic compound that is used in applications such as pharmaceuticals, photography, analytical chemistry, and in iodized salt production. Also, to address iodine deficiencies, it is used as a dietary supplement or fortifier in the food and beverage industry. There is a global trend toward greater health consciousness and a focus on preventive healthcare. However, potassium iodide is also used in analytical chemistry for the detection and determination of certain compounds. The general application of solid potassium iodide in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, photography, nutraceuticals, polymer, food and feed additives, x-ray contrast media, film photography, agriculture, and chemicals and laboratory research will increase the demand for potassium iodide which, in turn, will have a positive impact on the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Potassium Iodide Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, Crystran Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., FCHEM, FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., HEBEI CHENGXIN CO.LTD., IodiTech, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Samrat Pharmachem Ltd., Taiye Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zibo Wankang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd., among others

: 15+, Including Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, Crystran Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., FCHEM, FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., CHENGXIN CO.LTD., IodiTech, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Samrat Pharmachem Ltd., Taiye Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zibo Wankang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product type (solid and liquid), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Polymer, Food and feed additives, and Others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Potassium iodide market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, Crystran Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., FCHEM, FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., HEBEI CHENGXIN CO.LTD., IodiTech, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Samrat Pharmachem Ltd., Taiye Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zibo Wankang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd.

Potassium Iodide Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

The primary trend in the global potassium iodide market is the high demand for laboratory reagents. The demand for laboratory reagents is often driven by the need for research and development in various scientific fields, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, genetics, and environmental sciences. Progress in these areas often requires specific reagents for experiments and analysis, especially in medical laboratories, as laboratory reagents are essential for diagnostic tests. The demand for diagnostic reagents increases as the healthcare industry continues to advance and new diseases emerge. Regulatory bodies such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) often enforce stricter standards for laboratory testing and analysis. Compliance with these standards may require the use of specific reagents to assure valid and accurate results. As regulations evolve, laboratories may need to update their reagent inventory, leading to an increased demand for potassium iodide. Therefore such factors will drive the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The availability of alternatives to potassium iodide is a major challenge that may impede the growth of the global potassium iodide market. There are alternative sources of iodine available in the market, such as iodine derivatives and other iodine salts. These alternatives deliver equivalent properties and are more easily available or cost-effective, leading to lowered demand for potassium iodide. Lithium iodide, magnesium iodide, or zinc iodide can be used as substitutes for potassium iodide in certain applications. However, these salts can offer equivalent properties and functionalities as potassium iodide and may be suitable alternatives depending on the specific requirements. Elemental iodine can be used as a substitute for potassium iodide in some cases. Elemental iodine is typically available in crystal or powder form and can be utilized in different applications, including laboratory use, water treatment, and chemical synthesis. Therefore, the availability of substitutes for potassium iodide may hinder the growth of the global market in focus during the forecast period.

The potassium iodide market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Potassium Iodide Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 267.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.68 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, Crystran Ltd., Deepwater Chemicals Inc., FCHEM, FUJI KASEI Co. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., HEBEI CHENGXIN CO.LTD., IodiTech, Lasa Supergenerics Ltd., Merck KGaA, Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Samrat Pharmachem Ltd., Taiye Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zibo Wankang Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

