Potato Chips Market size to record USD 9.79 billion growth from 2023-2027, growing snacking culture is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global potato chips market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.79 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.46% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Potato Chips Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Growing snacking culture:

The way we snack has changed big time. From being something we did now and then, snacking's now a regular thing for folks. We're all about convenient, tasty snacks, like potato chips. We want something we can grab and munch on when we're busy or on the move, and chips are just the ticket.



Plus, snacking isn't just about filling up anymore—it's part of hanging out, whether it's watching movies, playing games, or chilling with friends. And it's not just about local flavors anymore; we're all about trying new tastes from all over.



That's why potato chip makers are getting creative, giving us flavors from around the globe. With snacking becoming such a big deal, the market for snacks, especially potato chips, is set to keep growing.

Major Challenges:

Rising health and nutritional concerns

Consumers want healthier snacks, which is tough for regular potato chip makers. Why? Because people think potato chips are bad for you – too much bad fat, salt, and calories. That makes folks less likely to buy them. So, the demand is shifting to healthier options like baked chips, veggie chips, and snacks with different ingredients.



Making potato chips healthier without losing the taste and crunch is hard. Also, people want clean labels – simple, easy-to-understand ingredients. But some chip makers use additives and flavor stuff that can be a problem.



And they need to be honest about health claims without tricking people. Plus, they have to follow rules about nutrition labels and health claims in different places. So, because of all this health stuff, it's going to be tough for the potato chip market to grow like before.

Analyst Review

Consumers' dietary habits and health concerns have fueled the demand for gourmet flavors and ingredient-focused culinary creations.

Organized retailers have broadened their geographical footprints, positioning themselves as go-to destinations for innovative snack options.

The market's focus on health consciousness and emerging regions has led to a diverse range of flavors and ingredient combinations, further enriching the food culture and snack culture landscape. Consumer spending on specialty food items continues to rise, making the Potato Chips Market an exciting and competitive space.

Market Overview

The Potato Chips market is a significant segment of the global snack industry. Consumers' preference for convenient and tasty snack options has led to the growth of this market. The use of innovative flavors, such as barbeque, sour cream and onion, and cheddar and sour cream, has attracted a large consumer base.

The market is competitive, with key players focusing on expanding their product portfolios and increasing their market share. The use of organic and natural ingredients is a growing trend in the market. The convenience of potato chips as a snack makes them a popular choice for consumers, particularly in the US and Europe.

The market is expected to continue growing due to increasing consumer demand and the entry of new players. The market's future looks bright, with opportunities for growth in emerging markets and the development of new and innovative products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Flavor

Plain Or Salted



Flavored

Product

Fried



Baked

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

