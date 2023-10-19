Potato Chips Market to grow by USD 9.79 billion between 2022 to 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The potato chips market size is expected to grow by USD 9.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. Growing snacking culture is notably driving the potato chips market. However, factors such as Rising health and nutritional concerns may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Flavor (Plain or salted and Flavored), Product (Fried and Baked), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Potato Chips Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The plain or salted segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand for the plain or salted segment of the potato chips market is due to the increasing prevalence of various occasions, such as parties, gatherings, and sporting events. The neutral flavor of plain salted chips appeals to consumers of all ages as this balance of salt and potato flavor appeals to those who enjoy a satisfying salty crunch without overpowering tastes.

Geographical Market Analysis

By region, APAC will contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The evolving lifestyles, rapid urbanization, and globalization of food trends drive the regional market growth of potato chips in APAC. Countries like India and China are experiencing a rise in disposable income, which allows consumers to afford convenience foods like potato chips. The growing demand in the region is also a result of the accessibility and convenience of potato chips, which aligns with the fast-paced urban lifestyles in many APAC countries.

Company Insights

The potato chips market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Burts Snacks Ltd., Calbee Four Seas Co. Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Emsland Starke GmbH, Great Lakes Potato Chip Co., Herr Foods Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., Kiwi Food, KOIKE YA Inc., McCain Foods Ltd., Notions Group, Old Dutch Foods Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., PopChips, Royal Avebe, The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack World GmbH, Utz Brands Inc.



