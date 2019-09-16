Potato Flour Market Trends, Dynamics, Supply, Demand, Consumption and Competitive Landscape Report, 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Potato Flour Market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2012 to 2023). Potato flour is a yellow-white powder prepared from dried whole potatoes with or without skin. It is a rich source of vitamins B6, vitamin C, potassium, manganese, and fiber. The flour offers flavor similar to potatoes and considered as a good replacement for gaur gum or xanthan gum in gluten free baking. Being a good moisture retainer, Potato flour is used to make bakery products such as cakes and breads. In addition, it is also used as thickener for gravies, soups, and sauces along with other ingredients.

Rising consumption of ready-to-eat snack foods that are easy to digest is anticipated to propel potato flour market growth. Increasing number of health conscious population and changing consumer preference for healthy food is driving demand for potato flour. Rising demand for gluten-free food products owing to rising cases of gluten intolerance is expected to impel potato flour market growth. Increasing use of food ingredients that can help enhance shelf life of food products is also driving product demand. The flour contains flavonoid which is good for people who have bad cholesterol level in their body. Flavonoids help in reducing blood cholesterol level in humans. Changing consumer preference for healthy food products owing to health concerns will stimulate market growth over the forecast period.

To cater to rising demand for healthy food ingredients, manufacturing companies are investing in R&D activities to match consumer demand. For instance, Doves Farm Foods Limited offers gluten-free potato starch flour. The product is free from milk, gluten, egg, peanut, and soya. The flour is prepared from ingredients collected from more than one country and it is then packed in United Kingdom. In addition, this product is Kosher and Coeliac UK certified.

Distribution Channel Insights

On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarkets, and online stores. Supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to hold higher market share over the forecast period. Increasing investments by hypermarkets/supermarkets on merchandising to attract consumers is driving segment's growth. In addition, heavy discounts and lucrative offers are prompting consumers to shop from hypermarkets/supermarkets.

Packaging Insights

In terms of packaging, the Potato Flour market can be bifurcated into bulk packaging and retail packaging. Consumers do prefer retail packaging for household purposes as it is easy to carry. However, restaurants go for bulk packaging as per their requirement.

Regional Insights

Regional segmentation includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Asia. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the potato flour market and account for highest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for bakery products such as cakes and breads in the region. In addition, China and India are the largest producers of potatoes in the world. Abundant availability of potatoes makes it easy for these countries to produce huge volume of flour and export it to other countries. This factor also contributes well to regional market growth.

North America is expected to witness significant potato flour market growth owing to rising consumption of gluten-free food products in the region. Increasing use of potato flour in baking products for its gluten-free properties is driving regional market growth. In addition, Untied States being one of the largest producers of potatoes in the world is also contributing well to growth of market.

In Europe, Germany, France, and Poland are the largest producers of potatoes. In 2018, Germany was the largest producers among all three. High production volumes are allowing European countries to ground enough flour for consumers. This factor is driving the market in the region.

Some of the leading companies operating in the potato flour market are Shiloh Farms, Bob's Red Mill, Doves Farm Foods Ltd, Anti grains food, and Authentic Foods.

