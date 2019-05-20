Potato Lovers Rejoice! Calbee North America Brings New Taste Sensation to the Snack Aisle

"For the past 12 years, the Jagabee brand has been one of the top selling salty snacks for Calbee Japan," said Paul Laubscher, director of marketing for Calbee NA. "We're excited to leverage Calbee's international expertise in potato snacks by launching Spudkins, a brand specifically targeted towards North American audiences that builds upon the Jagabee industry leading heritage. Fry Cuts is the first product in an exciting line of deliciously crisp potato snacks to be launched under the Spudkins brand name."

Cut directly from real Russet potatoes and cooked to crispy perfection, Spudkins Fry Cuts contains no artificial colors or flavors and are naturally gluten-free. Crispy on the outside and airy on the inside, this flavorful, fun-to-eat treat provides a wholesome snack experience the entire family can enjoy.

"There has never been a perfectly-seasoned potato product that crunches like a chip, is cut like a fry, and contains 25% less oil than traditional potato snacks. Literally no one in the world can make this snack but Calbee," said Laubscher. "In Japan, quality of snacks is the preference over volume, and Spudkins Fry Cuts brings this premium snacking tradition to North America. It's simply Russet potatoes, cut, cooked in a special Calbee way and seasoned to perfection -- it's just pure goodness. That authentic potato taste and light-and-crispy crunch is really what leaves people so amazed."

Spudkins is a new brand of potato snacks, from Calbee North America, with Fry Cuts as the first product in a line of new items that feature breakthrough form and texture.

"For the snacking industry, Sweets & Snacks is one of the most innovative, creative shows to attend. If you want to launch a new Salty Snack product you absolutely need to be in Chicago," said Laubscher.

Spudkins' mission is to improve how we all enjoy Potato Snacks via innovation of form, flavor, and texture. Spudkins seeks to be the preferred consumer choice for innovative potato snacks, unavailable from any other source.

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee North America team has been passionate about making new and exciting products, with a love for everyday snacking. Utilizing quality ingredients drives the innovation process, with the ultimate goal of bringing a smile to your day. Their objective is to offer exciting alternatives to regular chips through persistent form, texture, and flavor innovation.. Visit https://calbeena.com/ for more information. Calbee - Crafting snacks since 1949.

