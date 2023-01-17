Potato protein market size to grow by 37.74 million, Growth opportunities led by Food Innovation Online Corp. and Omega Protein Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The potato protein market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of several international and domestic vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. The market is highly competitive. Thus, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other smaller brands to increase their market presence. Thus, the competition among the vendors will intensify during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Potato Protein Market 2023-2027

The potato protein market size is forecasted to grow by USD 37.74 million during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum of the market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio.

Potato Protein Market 2023-2027: Scope

The potato protein market report covers the following areas:

Potato protein market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Isolate - The isolate segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Isolates have minimal carbs and fats, which is beneficial for boosting the immune system. Potato protein isolates are highly processed and contain high protein content, giving them a better nutritional profile. These are primarily produced as food-grade ingredients and are preferred by a majority of key players in the food processing industry. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the isolate segment in the global market during the forecast period.

segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Isolates have minimal carbs and fats, which is beneficial for boosting the immune system. Potato protein isolates are highly processed and contain high protein content, giving them a better nutritional profile. These are primarily produced as food-grade ingredients and are preferred by a majority of key players in the food processing industry. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the isolate segment in the global market during the forecast period.

Concentrate



Hydrolyzed

Application

Meat



Supplements



Animal Feed



Others

Geography

North America - North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increase in the vegan population base, rising awareness about the health benefits of plant-based protein products, and an increasing number of new product launches are some of the other factors driving the market in North America. These factors will drive the market in this region during the forecast period.

- is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increase in the vegan population base, rising awareness about the health benefits of plant-based protein products, and an increasing number of new product launches are some of the other factors driving the market in . These factors will drive the market in this region during the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Potato protein market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Food Innovation Online Corp., Free From That, Kerry Group Plc, KMC amba, Lyckeby Starch AB, Meelunie BV, Omega Protein Corp., PEPEES SA, PPZ SA, Roquette Freres SA, SUDSTARKE GmbH, Tereos Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, AMINOLA BV, and Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA are among some of the major market participants.

Potato protein market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist potato protein market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the potato protein market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the potato protein market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of potato protein market, vendors

The algae protein market share is expected to increase by USD 171.7 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers algae protein market segmentation by type (spirulina, chlorella, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The wheat protein market share is expected to increase by USD 951.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers wheat protein market segmentation by type (wheat gluten, wheat protein isolate, textured wheat protein, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Potato Protein Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 37.74 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Australia, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Food Innovation Online Corp., Free From That, Kerry Group Plc, KMC amba, Lyckeby Starch AB, Meelunie BV, Omega Protein Corp., PEPEES SA, PPZ SA, Roquette Freres SA, SUDSTARKE GmbH, Tereos Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, AMINOLA BV, and Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

