Potato Protein Market worth $144 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Potato Protein Market is projected to reach USD 144 million by 2028 from USD 105 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Potato proteins have many nutritional benefits with different fractions having different applications in the food, beverage, and feed industry that tends to act as a driver for the potato protein market among consumers.

Potato protein concentrates is the type which dominated the market in 2022.

Potato protein concentrates largely find their application in the feed industry, largely in cattle and swine feed, as they have high nutritive value. However, in the food industry, due to its high instability after isolation by thermal coagulation of the potato juice, potato protein finds very limited usage. The content of glycoalkaloids is comparatively low in concentrates. There have been attempts to utilize potato protein concentrate in human consumption, but it has limited success due to its undesirable taste, smell and texture of the dried coagulate. Potato protein concentrates can be a less expensive alternative to fish meals. It is used as a promising fish meal substitute because of its high protein and essential amino acid content. KMC Ingredients (Denmark) offers Potapro 1500, a potato protein concentrate product ideal for animal feed applications.

Consumer demand for organic potato protein is in growing demand due to health benefits.

Organic potato protein is a by-product of organic potato starch production. After the starch production, the remaining juice is gently dried, and the brownish-grey powder leftover remains organic potato protein. It is rich in amino acids such as lysine, methionine, cystine, and cysteine. The organic protein product is an excellent nutrient for all livestock and is a protein of the highest quality that is easily digestible. Organic potato protein is manufactured without the use of fertilizers and pesticides. The consumers' increasing inclination toward organic over conventional food is due to the reasons behind personal health and well-being. Consumers are becoming more interested in these products because of the nutritional content and health benefits of organically cultivated potatoes.

Dairy alternatives accounted for the second largest market share in the food and beverages segment in 2022.

The well-documented trend in the food industry is increasing demand for dairy alternatives as consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware. The dairy alternatives include non-dairy vegetarian food, potato milk, yogurt, ice creams, vegan cheese, and creamers. Potato protein is one of the popular substitutes for dairy products.

Growing popularity of plant-based protein alternatives, particularly in the dairy industry, is one of the factors driving the demand for potato protein in dairy alternatives. As per the Plant Based Foods Association, vegan cheese had a 7% increase in sales in the year 2021, which positively impacts the potato protein market since potato protein powder is an important ingredient in making vegan cheese.

Demand for plant-based protein and health benefits of potato protein to drive market for potato protein in North America

The North American potato protein market is a growing industry driven by increasing demand for plant-based protein and the health benefits of potato protein. It is a high-quality protein source rich in essential amino acids and suitable for various food applications, including sports nutrition, supplements, animal feed, and meat alternatives.

As reported by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) of the US Department of Agriculture, there was a significant production of potatoes in the US, with a volume of 442 million cwt (hundredweight) in 2020. This is a key factor driving the growth of the potato protein market in North America. As a major producer of potatoes, the US has a significant potential supply of potato protein, which can be extracted and processed to produce high-quality protein powder. A strong market for potato protein in North America is created as there is increasing demand for plant-based protein sources, along with the growing trend towards sustainable agriculture and reducing the environmental impact of food production. A key advantage for North American potato protein manufacturers is the availability of potatoes as a raw material for protein production, who can source their potatoes locally and reduce transportation costs. This is also beneficial in terms of sustainability, as it reduces the carbon footprint of production and supports local agriculture.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Avebe (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), Sudzucker AG (US), Roquette Freres (France), Emsland Group (Germany), KMC Ingredients (Denmark), Pepees Group (Poland), AKV Langholt (Denmark), PPZ Niechlow (Poland), The Scoular Company (US), Finnamyl (Finland), Kemin Industries (USA), Bioriginal (Canada), and Duynie (Netherlands).

