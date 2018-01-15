Potato Protein Market Worth 88.2 Million USD by 2022

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



The market is driven by the rising vegan population, consumer concerns regarding food allergens in products, and nutritional profile of potato proteins.

Concentrates segment is estimated to be the largest in 2016

The Potato Protein Market, by type, was dominated by the concentrates segment. It is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the high consumption of concentrates in the feed industry. Also, potato protein isolates are still in the development phase and find use in food applications, which is why the market is dominated by the concentrates segment.

Feed is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The feed segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because potato proteins find wide-scale applications in the feed industry, mainly in cattle and swine feed, given their high nutritional value. In the food industry, potato protein finds limited usage due to its high instability and insolubility after isolation by thermal coagulation of the juice.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Potato Protein Market from 2017 to 2022. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the demand for potato protein for use in feed, owing to Asia Pacific's highest livestock population as well as feed consumption. The large base of the vegan population in the Asia Pacific region is a major driver for potato protein.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the services & product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading service companies such as Avebe (Netherlands), Tereos (France), Roquette (France), Agrana (Austria), and Omega Protein (US). Further, Peppes Group (Poland), Emsland Group (Germany), Meelunie (Netherlands), KMC Ingredients (Denmark), Südstärke (Germany), AKV Langholt (Denmark), and PPZ Niechlow (Poland) are few others players in this market.

