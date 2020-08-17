Potbelly Celebrates 2 Million Perks Members by Giving Away 2 Million Points

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly Sandwich Shop is celebrating its Potbelly Perks loyalty program crossing the 2 million member mark by giving away 2 million points to Perks members who visit for lunch Aug. 17 to 21.

Potbelly Perks app with an Italian, Zapps chips and our famous Hot Peppers in the background

Each day 100 random Perks members who eat lunch between 11 and 2 pm at Potbelly from Aug. 17-21 will win 1,000 bonus points (which equals a free sandwich). In addition, Perks members will get double points on a different menu item each day. The total giveaway will be more than 2 million Perks points! Any Perks member who visits Potbelly for dine-in, curbside pickup, or orders delivery or contactless pickup from Potbelly.com or the Potbelly app automatically qualifies.

"In the before-times, lunch was a chance to unwind, unlike recently which has been more toddler-clawing-at-me while I grab a bagel between Zoom calls," said Brandon Rhoten, CMO of Potbelly. "We want to reconnect our 2 million members to their much-needed lunch break routine, all with some comfort food like a Wreck, our mac & cheese, or a hand-scooped milkshake."

Potbelly saw a 53% increase in membership quarter-over-quarter after launching a new loyalty program in June. With the new program, Perks members earn 10 points for every dollar spent, scoring a free entrée every 1,000 points. Plus members get access to regular points promos that boost them towards their free sandwich faster.

"We can't wait to see our 2 million Perks members for a socially-distanced lunch this week," Rhoten added, as his toddler Henry chases the dog into the other room. "Lord knows I need the break."

Not a Perks member yet? Join at Potbelly.com/Perks or download the Potbelly app. (You get a free cookie just for signing up.)

LEGAL MUMBO JUMBO: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Potbelly "Two Million Member" Sweepstakes allows entrants to win Potbelly Perks points and is subject in all respects to the complete Official Rules available at https://www.potbelly.com/terms-of-use. Open only to entrants who, as of the entry date, are registered members of the Potbelly Perks program who are legal residents of the forty-eight (48) United States (including the District of Columbia) and 18 years of age or older. If you are not already a Potbelly Perks member you may register to join at www.potbelly.com. Membership is free. Entry period begins at 12:00 a.m. CT on 8/17/20 and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on 8/21/20 ("Sweepstakes Period"). During the Sweepstakes Period, entry is (1) automatic with a purchase at Potbelly Sandwich Shops between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. or (2) without a purchase by email to [email protected]. Method of entry does not affect your ability to win. LIMIT: Two (2) entries per person during each day of the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry. Entry methods, instructions, limits and restrictions, prize information, requirements and restrictions are set forth in the Official Rules. Sponsor: Potbelly Sandwich Works, LLC, 111 N. Canal St., Suite 850, Chicago, IL, 60606. Sweepstakes void outside the eligible sweepstakes territory, and where prohibited or restricted by law.

About Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes, amazing cookies, and other fresh menu items. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods all over the U.S. – with more than 450 shops. For more information, visit Potbelly.com.

Media Contact

Brandon Rhoten

[email protected]

(312) 676-3323

Related Images

potbelly-perks-celebrates-2.jpg

Potbelly Perks celebrates 2 million members

Potbelly Perks app with an Italian, Zapps chips and our famous Hot Peppers in the background

potbelly-sandwich-shops-logo.png

Potbelly Sandwich Shops logo

Related Links

Potbelly Perks

SOURCE Potbelly

Related Links

http://www.potbelly.com

