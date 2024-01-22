Potbelly Launches Reimagined Potbelly Perks Loyalty Program

News provided by

Potbelly Corporation

22 Jan, 2024, 10:58 ET

MORE Rewards Earned Faster to Redeem MORE Menu Items with New Bankable Coins

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, is unveiling a reimagined Potbelly Perks loyalty program. Complete with a collection of all new benefits for loyal fans of the brand, the relaunched program rewards members faster than ever before, makes more of the menu available for rewards redemptions and introduces bankable Coins in place of the brand's former Points program.

Continue Reading

"The reimagined Perks loyalty program puts Potbelly fans in greater control of their rewards. Previously our fans had to wait until they had enough points to earn a reward for a free Entrée. Now they can earn a reward in as little as one or two visits and have access to the entire menu," said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. "From our amazing fresh baked cookies to beverages, soups, oven-toasted sandwiches and more, the Perks loyalty program makes earning rewards and redeeming them remarkably easy."

On Monday, January 22nd, the brand will update its Potbelly App and website where fans will notice an unmistakable new look. By navigating the Perks page, fans will be introduced to all new aspects of the free membership program, including refreshed rewards and the eye-catching and fun-loving Potbelly Coins. Points from the past version of the loyalty program that are in members' accounts will be converted to Coins.

Like previously, members earn rewards, Coins, based on the amount of dollars they spend each visit. However, in the past, Points could only be redeemed for entrées once 1,000 points were earned. Now, redeeming for menu items begins at 200 Coins, and menu items available through Perks Coins include Sides, Cookies, Shakes, Fountain Drinks and more, in addition to the entrées. Customers earn 10 Coins for every $1 spent, with higher member levels earning more Coins per dollar. Levels include Rookie, Pro and Boss. Details on the benefits of each level are available at www.potbelly.com/perks.

If you aren't already a Perks Member, now is the perfect time to sign up and enjoy the exclusive offers and rewards. In addition to the new rewards opportunities launching this month, fans can receive special offers throughout the year, including 2x Coin days and a free Cookie or Dream Bar on birthdays.

To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks. For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles for more than 40 years with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-scooped ice cream in creamy shakes, customized just the way customers want them. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 340 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate 80 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

SOURCE Potbelly Corporation

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.