Potbelly Launches Reimagined Potbelly Perks Loyalty Program

MORE Rewards Earned Faster to Redeem MORE Menu Items with New Bankable Coins

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, is unveiling a reimagined Potbelly Perks loyalty program. Complete with a collection of all new benefits for loyal fans of the brand, the relaunched program rewards members faster than ever before, makes more of the menu available for rewards redemptions and introduces bankable Coins in place of the brand's former Points program.

"The reimagined Perks loyalty program puts Potbelly fans in greater control of their rewards. Previously our fans had to wait until they had enough points to earn a reward for a free Entrée. Now they can earn a reward in as little as one or two visits and have access to the entire menu," said David Daniels, Chief Marketing Officer at Potbelly. "From our amazing fresh baked cookies to beverages, soups, oven-toasted sandwiches and more, the Perks loyalty program makes earning rewards and redeeming them remarkably easy."

MORE Rewards Earned Faster to Redeem MORE Menu Items with New Bankable Coins Post this

On Monday, January 22nd, the brand will update its Potbelly App and website where fans will notice an unmistakable new look. By navigating the Perks page, fans will be introduced to all new aspects of the free membership program, including refreshed rewards and the eye-catching and fun-loving Potbelly Coins. Points from the past version of the loyalty program that are in members' accounts will be converted to Coins.

Like previously, members earn rewards, Coins, based on the amount of dollars they spend each visit. However, in the past, Points could only be redeemed for entrées once 1,000 points were earned. Now, redeeming for menu items begins at 200 Coins, and menu items available through Perks Coins include Sides, Cookies, Shakes, Fountain Drinks and more, in addition to the entrées. Customers earn 10 Coins for every $1 spent, with higher member levels earning more Coins per dollar. Levels include Rookie, Pro and Boss. Details on the benefits of each level are available at www.potbelly.com/perks.

If you aren't already a Perks Member, now is the perfect time to sign up and enjoy the exclusive offers and rewards. In addition to the new rewards opportunities launching this month, fans can receive special offers throughout the year, including 2x Coin days and a free Cookie or Dream Bar on birthdays.

To sign up for the Potbelly Perks reward program, visit www.potbelly.com/perks. For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles for more than 40 years with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-scooped ice cream in creamy shakes, customized just the way customers want them. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 340 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate 80 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

SOURCE Potbelly Corporation