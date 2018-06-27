Potbelly partners with Service Management Group to amplify its voice of the customer program

Founded in 1977 in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, Potbelly has grown to include more than 400 neighborhood sandwich shops across the globe. With a fresh, fast and friendly promise, Potbelly offers high-quality ingredients, quick service, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

"SMG's customer experience expertise and three decades of industry knowledge make them an ideal partner for our organization," said Potbelly CMO Brandon Rhoten. "Enhancing our customer listening program is a key initiative in our turnaround strategy and we're committed to getting better connected with our customers," Rhoten said.

Using SMG VisitView, a location-level CX survey, Potbelly is capturing customer feedback at the point of sale. In combination with quantitative survey results, SMG's SocialView platform integrates location-level social ratings and comments to provide a holistic view of the customer experience, while providing the field with real-time reporting and actionable takeaways. With BrandGeek, SMG delivers proprietary DMA-level competitive insights and helps Potbelly establish competitive benchmarks on competitive visit share, trip motivation, overall satisfaction and other key measures.

"With roots in the quick service restaurant industry, it's an honor to be selected by Potbelly to help the organization turn the corner," said SMG Chairman and CEO Andy Fromm. "We believe our technology stack in combination with our dedicated research capabilities will help Potbelly inform strategy and revitalize its unique customer experience," added Fromm.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a fast-growing neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country – with more than 450 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate more than 50 shops domestically, in Canada, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and India. For more information, please visit www.Potbelly.com.

About Service Management Group

SMG (Service Management Group) partners with more than 500 brands around the globe to create better customer and employee experiences, which drive loyalty and performance. SMG uniquely combines technology and insights to help clients listen better, act faster, and outperform the competition. Strategic solutions include omniCX™, Brand Research, and Employee Engagement. SMG evaluates 250 million surveys annually, across 130 countries. To learn more about SMG, visit www.smg.com or call 1-800-764-0439.

Media Contact:

Paul Arnhold

o: 816-448-4517 | m: 816-214-7783

parnhold@smg.com

