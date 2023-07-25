Potens Allergy Announces Groundbreaking Treatment For Allergy and Asthma Sufferers

News provided by

Potens Allergy

25 Jul, 2023, 09:03 ET

Patented immunotherapy treatment provides at-home, needle-free relief for patients

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potens Allergy, a company focused on providing environmental allergy and allergy-induced asthma relief through breakthrough treatments, today announced its Circava System therapy. This self-administered, easy-to-follow option offers well-tolerated and painless relief of allergy symptoms like eczema, runny nose, and yeast infections, all from the comfort of a patient's own home.

Circava System therapy is a patented protocol "liquid drop" allergy treatment that is custom-formulated and personalized to a patient's allergies. It uniquely utilizes the body's circadian rhythm to quickly reduce symptoms often in as few as four weeks. The therapy offers a viable alternative to painful and inconvenient allergy shots and over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medications, which may lose their effectiveness over time.

"The Circava System™ therapy is a treatment for any of the 100 million allergy sufferers in the US who simply don't have the ability to be at the doctor's office twice a week to get a shot," said Roberto Garcia-Ibáñez, MD, board-certified allergist and CEO of Potens Allergy. "The key to long-term allergy relief is consistent and regular immunotherapy. Giving patients the power to access their customized treatment at home and on their schedule is a game-changer in allergy treatment."

While traditional allergy shots must commonly be administered by a clinician in their office and can take several months to alleviate symptoms, Circava Systemtherapy is designed to be self-administered after an initial allergy evaluation with a primary care provider.

Myrna Marquez, who suffered from eczema for years, explained she was at her tipping point with unbearable symptoms until beginning Circava System therapy with Dr. Garcia-Ibañez. "Within two weeks of taking the drops I felt a tremendous difference. I had never in my life seen my skin that way. I was looking for help and he [Dr. Garcia-Ibáñez] delivered."

Circava System therapy is now widely available in the state of Florida with plans to expand nationwide. Patients should inquire with their primary care or family physician to seek treatment. To learn more about Potens Allergy and Circava Systemtherapy, visit https://potensallergy.com/.

About Potens Allergy

Potens Allergy combines breakthrough science and clinical evidence to bring meaningful health improvements to the fields of allergy research and immunology. The company was founded by board-certified allergist Roberto Garcia-Ibañez, MD after his discovery of the fundamental interphase of immunotherapy and the circadian cycle of the immune system. Potens Allergy's Circava System therapy is a patented protocol of Nocturnal Vestibular Oral Immunotherapy that allows patients suffering from environmental allergies and allergy-induced asthma to find fast and painless symptom relief, self-administered from the comfort of their own home. 

Contact: Corrie A. Fisher, Media Relations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Potens Allergy

