Potential micro-magnetic theranostic measures COVID-19 viral-load with MRI

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug- and vaccine-based methods of attacking the SARS-CoV-2 virus rely on chemical properties to identify the virus (for example surface antigens). These chemical properties can change when the virus mutates, rendering those therapies ineffective. An alternative method for identifying the virus would be to use the physical properties (size, shape, rigidity) of the viral capsule (capsid). These capsid properties make the virus easy to recognize with a microscope. Without an intact capsid, the virus cannot survive in the body. Shape Theranostics is trying to use microscopic iron devices that will take advantage of the unique physical properties of the viral capsid to identify and inactivate the virus.