Potential Opportunity Worth USD 2+ Bn Opening Up Water Treatment Space - Exclusive Research Published by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruption – Potential opportunity of more than USD 2 Bn is expected to open up in water treatment space. Increasing adoption of sustainable water technologies, IoT, and smart solutions is likely to disrupt the water treatment space in the coming years, thereby increasing the efficiency as well.

According to MarketsandMarkets™ analysis,

Water treatment industry is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9-10% in the coming 5 years, driven by stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates and increasing demand for chemically treated water.

Governments are leaning towards sustainable water treatment solutions.

Increasing technological advancement is responsible overall cost reduction in terms of water treatment.

Use of renewable resources and environmental-friendly technological solutions will hold the key for future.

Some of the growth problems encountered by water treatment companies are:

Customer prioritization and assessing unmet needs:

What are the disruptions in our clients' businesses? How can we support them for our own growth?

Who are the most potential customers going forward? Should we prioritize commercial or industrial sector?

What are the key unmet needs of customers? Who are the key stakeholders in different settings? Do vendor selection criteria differ by settings? Which new product features should be added to the existing products?

Where to play:

Which area should we focus on? Should it be membranes, water treatment chemicals, services, or any other?

Which regions should we place our bets on? Should we continue with developed countries or do developing countries offer more growth opportunities?

Building a compelling Right-to-Win (RTW):

For M&A, which are the right targets for us? Should we target downstream companies or upstream companies? Should we enter new markets directly or through partners?

How can we differentiate from top players? What is their right-to-win vs ours?

Key uncertainties/perspectives which industry leaders seek answers to:

For water treatment companies:

How new technologies are shaping the water treatment space?

What will be the market potential for new technologies in municipal and industrial water treatment sectors in 2025 v/s 2035?

How are government regulations alternating the landscape of the overall water treatment space?

For Companies in Adjacent markets:

What are the regulations surrounding zero liquid discharge?

How are companies handling wastewater?

Impact of regulations in different regions to increase recycling and use eco-friendly materials?

What are the opportunities eco-friendly materials can provide?

Therefore, MarketsandMarkets™ research and analysis focuses on high growth and niche markets, which will become ~80% of the revenues of water treatment companies in the next 5-10 years.

Register for Whitepaper: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/practices/pdfdownload.asp?p=water-treatment

