Potential to Powerhouse Announces Inaugural Ignite the Powerhouse Within Summit with World-Renowned Thought Leader Speaker Lineup

As of 2019, there were approximately 13 million women-owned businesses, but only 4.2% of these have reported hitting that magical seven-figure mark in revenues. One big reason for this is that 70% of women who seek funding are denied. Stats like these are what sparked the idea behind Holland's latest venture.

"I'm passionate to share what I've learned along my entrepreneurial journey and am laser-focused on the intention to serve it up to the next-gen woman leader who wants to claim her power and build an empire for herself," Holland explains.

Attendees will tune in to hear from world-renowned thought leaders like Katherine Power, Cameron Diaz, John Amaral, Desirée Rogers, Teddi Mellencamp, Sallie Krawcheck, Pat Mitchell, Jean Chatzky, Jennifer Zuccarini, Dr. Amy Shah, Christie Hefner, Keren Eldad, and more.

"The Potential to Powerhouse Podcast elevates the important, unheard stories of some of the world's most successful women who have inspired me on my own path," says Holland. "The success of the podcast has catapulted this mission into our first live summit to further provide women entrepreneurs clarity and growth during a full two-day immersion," she adds.

The Summit agenda focuses on giving attendees the tools to be a powerhouse in all areas of their life. From money, business, and relationships, to family, wellness, and spirituality, the deep-dive discussions and live demos will leave attendees with the tools and resources to implement immediately to operate at peak performance, both in business and on their inner journey.

Sponsors and partners for the summit include FabFitFun, RéVive Skincare, Vanity Planet, ALL IN by Teddi, Ellevest, HATCHBEAUTY Brands, and Black Opal Beauty.

For more information about the schedule and to register for Ignite the Powerhouse Within Summit, please visit https://www.potentialtopowerhouse.com/summit .

About Potential to Powerhouse

Potential to Powerhouse is the high-vibe community and go-to resource hub for female entrepreneurs who are ready to grow their business, community, and expertise. Award-winning serial entrepreneur Tracy Holland offers the collective wisdom from herself and her network of female powerhouses to show the next generation of women entrepreneurs how to know their worth, manage their wealth, and find clarity in all areas of life.

SOURCE Potential to Powerhouse

Related Links

https://www.potential2powerhouse.com/

