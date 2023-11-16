Potentiostat Market to grow by USD 43.58 million between 2023 - 2028; Growing investments in electrochemical research to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Potentiostat Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the potentiostat market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 43.58 million. The growing investments in electrochemical research drive market growth. Factors such as the availability of significant funding offered by various governmental and non-governmental organizations drive the investments for the research. There is a significant demand to study neurotransmitter behavior, polymerization reaction, biosensor-based research, mineral analysis, and electrochemistry due to the considerable potential of electrochemical research for accurate and precise analysis, which surges investments in electrochemical research globally. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Potentiostat Market 2024-2028
  • Market Challenge - The high initial cost of instruments challenges market growth. The high cost can be attributed to the high purchase cost associated with potentiostats. These high costs can increase the cost burden on end-users. For example, the cost of a potentiostat ranges between USD 1,000 and USD 25,000. This is associated with several factors including functionalities, features, quality, number of integrated amplifiers, and sensitivity. Furthermore, potentiostats like CheapStat cost only USD 80 and are purchased by laboratories and academic institutes with limited budgets. Thus, do-it-yourself potentiostats can be constructed by any end-user proficient in understanding and handling circuits.  Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The potentiostat market is categorized by Type (Bipotentiostat and Polypotentiostat), Application (Environmental, Pharmaceutical, Food testing, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The potentiostat segment will be significant during the forecast period. Bipotentiostat is witnessing application in various factors due to its flexible capabilities and thus, is projected to continue being the dominant type in the global potentiostat market. Bipotentiostats have a key role in creating cutting-edge fuel cells and batteries in the renewable energy industry and their commercial relevance is further enhanced by their widespread use in advanced materials research. They are able to conduct intricate experiments. This factor paired with the advanced electrochemical testing in research and industry, they are projected to witness growth during the forecast period. 

View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the potentiostat market:

AMETEK Inc., BioLogic Sciences Instruments SA, Gamry Instruments, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Ivium Technologies BV, Metrohm AG, PalmSens BV, Stanford Research Systems, Tektronix Inc.

Potentiostat Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 43.58 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.72

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key countries

US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

