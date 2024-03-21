Pothole Heroes Expands to the Carolinas, Names Chris Coberth Regional Director

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pothole Heroes, a leader in the asphalt maintenance industry, announced its expansion into the Carolinas, with its new location in Fort Mill, SC, serving the Charlotte, NC metropolitan area (Metrolina). Pothole Heroes is a woman-owned business providing sustainable asphalt maintenance to commercial, multi-family, HOAs and municipalities throughout the Southeast and Ohio tri-state area. The company plans to add 25 new jobs to the greater Charlotte region.

Pothole Heroes expands to the Carolinas and names Chris Coberth as Regional Director.

Pothole Heroes chose to expand its operations into the Charlotte Metrolina region due to the area's rapid growth and need to maintain its infrastructure. Charlotte is among the largest and fastest-growing cities in the US. In Charlotte Center City alone, there are currently $4 billion in development projects in the pipeline.

Leading the Carolinas-based team is Chris Coberth, Regional Director of the Carolinas, who brings 25 years of construction industry experience to his new role. During his six-year tenure with the national home builder Lennar, Coberth served as Senior Construction Manager and Purchasing Manager. Chris also worked for various construction companies and was a licensed real estate agent with Coldwell Banker.

"Chris was one of the original investors in Pothole Heroes when we started the company in 2020," said Rebecca Neidich, Founder, Pothole Heroes. "We are thrilled to have him on board full-time leading our team in the Carolinas."

"I was attracted to the company because of their focus on sustainability and environmentally friendly processes," said Coberth. "Pothole Heroes' eco-friendly methods recycle existing pavement with infrared technology, and we use custom built trucks to eliminate the excess unnecessary equipment and streamline the process of asphalt repair to be more efficient and reduce our carbon footprint."

Pothole Heroes recently completed an asphalt repair project at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church's parking lot in Statesville, NC. The project included patching multiple locations, applying sealcoat, and re-striping the lines to give the church a fresh new look to its curb appeal.

Pothole Heroes was named a 2023 Top Contractor for Pavement Repair by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction Magazine.

About Pothole Heroes

Pothole Heroes is a woman-owned, full-service asphalt maintenance company serving the asphalt repair, sealcoating, stamped asphalt, line striping, and concrete needs of multi-location/multi-family property owners, property managers, HOAs, asset managers, corporate decision makers, and facilities managers. Pothole Heroes has revolutionized the asphalt maintenance industry with eco-friendly, cost-effective repairs using innovative infrared technology that reduces environmental impact and endures for years to come. Founded in Orlando by industry professionals with over two decades of experience and with its corporate office in Tampa, Florida, the company has expanded to serve the entire state of Florida, as well as Mobile, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and Ohio Tri-state area, which includes portions of Indiana and Kentucky. For more information, visit https://www.potholeheroes.com or call (888) 363-1111.

Media Contact:

Beth Brody

[email protected]

908-295-0600

SOURCE Pothole Heroes