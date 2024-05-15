Pothole Heroes Opens Atlanta Office, Names Veteran Reggie Nevels Regional Director

ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pothole Heroes, a leader in the asphalt maintenance industry, announced its expansion into the Atlanta metro area, which is the sixth largest metro area in the United States. Pothole Heroes is a woman-owned business providing sustainable asphalt maintenance to commercial, multi-family, HOAs and municipalities throughout the Southeast and Ohio Tri-state area.

Pothole Heroes expands to the Greater Atlanta region and names Reggie Nevels as Regional Director.

Pothole Heroes chose to expand its operations into Metro Atlanta due to the area's rapid growth and need to maintain its infrastructure. Metro Atlanta has experienced an 18 percent gain in construction starts over last year's numbers, gaining about $5.4 billion in new projects breaking ground. Metro Atlanta's new commercial and multifamily construction this year ranks third across the country so far, according to Urbanize Atlanta.

Leading the Atlanta-based team is Reggie Nevels, Regional Director of the Atlanta market. Reggie earned his undergraduate degree from the US Military Academy at West Point and his MBA from University of Notre Dame. His leadership experience includes working as an officer in the US Army, serving as a process engineer and enterprise innovation manager at USAA, and owning a storage and organization system solutions company in Central Florida.

"We are very excited to bring Reggie on board to lead our growth in the Atlanta Metro region," said Rebecca Neidich, Founder, Pothole Heroes. "His experience as a former business owner and US Army veteran brings efficiency, management, and client relationship skills to the role."

"With one-quarter of downtown Atlanta comprised of parking lots, there is a great need for asphalt maintenance in the area," Reggie explained. "We plan to add 35 new jobs to the greater Atlanta region."

Pothole Heroes is focused on sustainability and environmentally friendly processes. Their eco-friendly methods recycle existing pavement with infrared technology and use custom built trucks to eliminate the excess unnecessary equipment and streamline the process of asphalt repair to be more efficient and reduce our carbon footprint.

Pothole Heroes was named a 2023 Top Contractor for Pavement Repair by Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction Magazine.

About Pothole Heroes

Pothole Heroes is a woman-owned, full-service asphalt maintenance company serving the asphalt repair, sealcoating, stamped asphalt, line striping, and concrete needs of multi-location/multi-family property owners, property managers, HOAs, asset managers, corporate decision makers, and facilities managers. Pothole Heroes has revolutionized the asphalt maintenance industry with eco-friendly, cost-effective repairs using innovative infrared technology that reduces environmental impact and endures for years to come. Founded in Orlando by industry professionals with over two decades of experience and with its corporate office in Tampa, Florida, the company has expanded to serve the entire state of Florida, as well as Mobile, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, and Ohio Tri-state area, which includes portions of Indiana and Kentucky. For more information, visit https://www.potholeheroes.com or call (888) 363-1111.

