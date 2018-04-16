Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC-QB: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town, declared a $0.07 cent per share dividend at its meeting on April 10, 2018. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on April 23, 2018 and will be paid on May 1, 2018.