CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC-QB: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town, declared a $0.07 cent per share dividend at its meeting on April 10, 2018. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on April 23, 2018 and will be paid on May 1, 2018.
Bank of Charles Town, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., is a locally owned community bank with seven offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland and Loudoun County, Virginia. For more information, visit us online at www.mybct.com or speak to our staff by calling 304-725-8431.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potomac-bancshares-inc-declares-dividend-300630384.html
SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.
Share this article