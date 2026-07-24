POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Potomac Bank, declared at their July board meeting a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.15 per share. The dividend was declared for all shareholders of record on August 6, 2026, and is payable on August 13, 2026.

About the Company

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $976 million as of March 31, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Media Contact

Bryan D. Decker

SVP, Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.