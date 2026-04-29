Potomac Bancshares Reports 28% Increase in First Quarter Results

News provided byPotomac Bancshares, Inc.
Apr 29, 2026, 08:00 ET
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Potomac Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.73 per basic and diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of 28% from the fourth quarter of 2025 and 39% from the first quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 1.28% and return on average equity was 14.68% for the quarter.
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Q1 2026
|
Q4 2025
|
Q1 2025
|
Net Income
|
$3,044
|
$2,372
|
$2,188
|
EPS (basic and diluted)
|
$0.73
|
$0.57
|
$0.53
|
ROA
|
1.28 %
|
0.97 %
|
1.01 %
|
ROE
|
14.68 %
|
11.51 %
|
11.88 %
|
Non-GAAP Measures1:
|
Adj. Net Income
|
$2,865
|
$2,174
|
$2,188
|
Adj. EPS (basic and diluted)
|
$0.69
|
$0.52
|
$0.53
|
Adj. ROA
|
1.21 %
|
0.89 %
|
1.01 %
|
Adj. ROE
|
13.82 %
|
10.55 %
|
11.88 %
|
Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings
|
$3,860
|
$3,086
|
$2,982
|
Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax ROA
|
1.63 %
|
1.26 %
|
1.37 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.66 %
|
3.55 %
|
3.51 %
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
64.84 %
|
70.29 %
|
67.47 %
1Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.
"Our first quarter results demonstrate strong team operational execution and our focus on long-term growth," said Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "Margin expansion, improved operating efficiency, and diversified fee income supported higher profitability, while our planned entry into a new market through new hires and branch expansion positions us well to extend our community banking model and establish client relationships in new markets."
Expansion in New and Existing Markets
The Bank announces its expansion into the Winchester-Frederick County, Virginia market. In April, the Bank hired experienced commercial bankers to lead the expansion and expects to open its first office in the City of Winchester in the second quarter of 2026. The Bank also recently hired an experienced commercial banker who will focus on expanding treasury and business deposit market share.
First Quarter Highlights
Key highlights of the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, are as follows, with comparisons to the three-month period ending December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted:
- Net income increased 28% linked‑quarter and 39% year‑over‑year
- Return on assets improved to 1.28%
- Return on equity increased to 14.68%
- Net interest margin expanded to 3.66%
- Loans increased by 1% on a linked‑quarter basis and 6% year‑over‑year
- Deposits increased 4% on a linked‑quarter basis and 9% year‑over‑year
- Book value per share increased to $20.42
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 4% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025. Total interest and dividend income decreased by $630 thousand, which was partially offset by a $239 thousand decrease in total interest expense.
The decrease in total interest and dividend income was primarily attributable to $405 thousand of interest income on loans recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 from nonaccrual loan interest on paid off loans. Other interest and dividend income decreased in the first quarter of 2026 from lower average balances of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions.
The decrease in total interest expense was primarily attributable to lower interest expense on deposits as the Bank's cost of deposits decreased during the period.
The net interest margin increased to 3.66% compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting disciplined deposit pricing and a change in the earning asset composition. For better comparability between periods, the Bank excluded interest income collected on a paid-off nonaccrual loan from the net interest margin calculation for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $2.8 million for the first quarter, up 39% from the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting higher wealth and investment income, gains and fees on mortgage loan sales, gains on sales of SBA loans, and other operating income. Wealth management fees increased $209 thousand, or 39%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was attributable to $97 thousand in non-recurring estate fee income and the wealth management division's implementation of an updated fee schedule late in the first quarter. Gains on the sale of mortgage loans increased $51 thousand, or 12%, from higher client demand for mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of SBA loans totaled $408 thousand in the first quarter of 2026. The SBA loans sold in the first quarter were originated by the Bank in 2025. There were no sales of SBA loans during 2025. Although the Bank anticipates gains on sales of SBA loans in future periods, it expects gains to be less than the amount reported for the first quarter of 2026. Other operating income increased from a $227 thousand death benefit payment from bank-owned life insurance.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $7.1 million for the first quarter, down 5% from the fourth quarter of 2025, with the linked-quarter decrease primarily driven by lower salaries and employee benefits, other professional fees, and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $94 thousand and were primarily attributable to lower incentive expenses. Additional incentives related to exceeding performance goals impacted the fourth quarter of 2025. Other professional fees decreased $178 thousand and other operating costs decreased $92 thousand. Both categories were impacted by expenses related to the Bank's renaming initiative in the prior period. Renaming expenses totaled $154 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025.
The Bank expects its plans to expand into new and existing markets to increase salaries and employee benefits, as well as occupancy and equipment expense beginning in the second quarter of 2026.
Asset Quality
Overview
There was no significant change in asset quality during the first quarter. While loans 30 to 89 days past due increased to $1.5 million, loans over 90 days past due decreased to zero and substandard loans still accruing decreased slightly to $432 thousand. Nonperforming assets totaled $257 thousand during the first quarter from one loan relationship placed on nonaccrual status during the period.
Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses totaled $200 thousand for the first quarter compared to $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $17 thousand for the quarter, compared to $18 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025. The specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses increased by $78 thousand and the general reserve component increased by $98 thousand during the first quarter of 2026, primarily from growth of the loan portfolio.
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $8.0 million, or 1.05% of total loans on March 31, 2026, compared to 1.04% of total loans on December 31, 2025, and 1.00% of total loans on March 31, 2025.
The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended:
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Q1 2026
|
Q4 2025
|
Q1 2025
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning
|
$7,796
|
$7,505
|
$6,977
|
Net charge-offs
|
(17)
|
(18)
|
(1)
|
Provision for credit losses on loans
|
193
|
309
|
204
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending
|
$7,972
|
$7,796
|
$7,180
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $437 thousand on March 31, 2026, and $430 thousand on December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $7 thousand, compared to the recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments of $59 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $975.8 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $944.3 million on December 31, 2025, and $895.6 million year-over-year. Total loans (gross) were $758.5 million, up 1% from the prior quarter and 6% year-over-year. Deposits totaled $845.4 million, up 4% linked-quarter and up 9% year-over-year.
Total (gross) loans increased $6.9 million, or 1% during the first quarter and was primarily attributable to an $11.4 million increase in other real estate loans (secured by commercial real estate) and an $11.6 million increase in loans secured by 1-4 family residential homes. The increases were partially offset by a $7.8 million decrease in construction and land development loans and an $8.6 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans. On a year-over-year basis, total loans increased $42.2 million, or 6%.
Total deposits increased by $32.4 million, or 4%, during the first quarter from growth in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits at the end of the period. Total deposits increased $73.0 million, or 9%, year-over-year.
Securities available for sale increased by $11.8 million, or 15%, during the first quarter, and increased $16.0 million, or 21% from one year ago. Net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $5.2 million on March 31, 2026, which was an increase of $415 thousand from December 31, 2025, and a decrease of $1.2 million year-over-year.
Other borrowings totaled $29.2 million, compared to $31.5 million on December 31, 2025, and $32.1 million on March 31, 2025. This included $27.0 million borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% and maturities ranging from 2026 to 2028.
Total shareholders' equity totaled $84.6 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 11%, annualized from December 31, 2025, and $8.6 million, or 11%, year-over-year. These increases were primarily driven by growth in retained earnings, which increased $2.5 million quarter-over-quarter and $7.7 million year-over-year. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $311 thousand from the prior quarter and decreased by $931 thousand year-over-year.
Capital ratios remained strong at the end of the quarterly periods:
|
Q1 2026
|
Q4 2025
|
Q1 2025
|
Total capital ratio (2)
|
13.98 %
|
13.75 %
|
13.61 %
|
Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
|
12.87 %
|
12.65 %
|
12.55 %
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)
|
12.87 %
|
12.65 %
|
12.55 %
|
Leverage ratio (2)
|
10.02 %
|
9.71 %
|
10.06 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)(3)
|
8.67 %
|
8.73 %
|
8.49 %
Dividends
During the first quarter, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, which was unchanged from the previous three quarterly periods.
More recently in the second quarter of 2026, the Company announced a 15% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.15 per common share. The dividend was declared in April for all shareholders of record on May 7, 2026, and is payable on May 14, 2026.
Stock Repurchase Plan
On October 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may repurchase up to the aggregate of 100,000 shares or $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The plan ends on October 19, 2027, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. There were no repurchases of common stock during the first quarter of 2026 or during 2025.
Renaming Initiative
On November 3, 2025, Bank of Charles Town was renamed Potomac Bank, reflecting the Bank's growth and expanding regional presence across the Potomac River region, while also aligning its brand with the holding company. The transition was a natural progression that honored the Bank's heritage and values while celebrating the shared connection that unites the Bank's identity with its clients, employees, communities, and shareholders. There were no renaming expenses in the first quarter of 2026. Renaming expenses totaled $154 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, $82 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, and $22 thousand in the second quarter of 2025.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.
About Potomac Bancshares
Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.
The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
|
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
|
Performance Summary
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
Income Statement
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 10,485
|
$ 10,727
|
$ 10,447
|
$ 9,682
|
$ 9,501
|
Taxable interest on securities
|
796
|
732
|
709
|
710
|
715
|
Tax-exempt interest on securities
|
29
|
29
|
30
|
28
|
29
|
Other interest and dividends
|
833
|
1,285
|
1,060
|
989
|
674
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
$ 12,143
|
$ 12,773
|
$ 12,246
|
$ 11,409
|
$ 10,919
|
Interest expense:
|
Interest on deposits
|
$ 3,243
|
$ 3,445
|
$ 3,709
|
$ 3,324
|
$ 3,105
|
Interest on short term borrowings
|
3
|
8
|
9
|
2
|
6
|
Interest on long term borrowings
|
290
|
312
|
312
|
309
|
313
|
Interest on subordinated debt
|
214
|
224
|
152
|
140
|
141
|
Total interest expense
|
$ 3,750
|
$ 3,989
|
$ 4,182
|
$ 3,775
|
$ 3,565
|
Net interest income
|
$ 8,393
|
$ 8,784
|
$ 8,064
|
$ 7,634
|
$ 7,354
|
Provision for credit losses
|
200
|
250
|
200
|
225
|
250
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
$ 8,193
|
$ 8,534
|
$ 7,864
|
$ 7,409
|
$ 7,104
|
Noninterest Income:
|
Wealth and investments
|
$ 745
|
$ 536
|
$ 525
|
$ 498
|
$ 505
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
234
|
228
|
217
|
225
|
260
|
Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans
|
494
|
443
|
408
|
351
|
247
|
ATM and check card fees
|
499
|
549
|
543
|
518
|
475
|
Income from bank owned life insurance
|
101
|
102
|
102
|
100
|
97
|
Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment
|
(9)
|
(9)
|
(1)
|
-
|
(2)
|
Net gain on sale of SBA loans
|
408
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Other operating income
|
368
|
197
|
120
|
74
|
247
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 2,840
|
$ 2,046
|
$ 1,914
|
$ 1,766
|
$ 1,829
|
Noninterest expenses:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$ 4,049
|
$ 4,143
|
$ 3,717
|
$ 3,742
|
$ 3,350
|
Occupancy
|
334
|
339
|
310
|
310
|
344
|
Equipment
|
269
|
294
|
351
|
344
|
376
|
Accounting, audit, and compliance
|
73
|
72
|
72
|
70
|
69
|
Marketing
|
147
|
182
|
115
|
112
|
118
|
Data processing
|
485
|
442
|
413
|
453
|
452
|
FDIC assessment
|
108
|
107
|
111
|
104
|
99
|
Other professional fees
|
135
|
313
|
208
|
140
|
132
|
Trust professional fees
|
206
|
180
|
190
|
144
|
171
|
Director and committee fees
|
126
|
120
|
93
|
68
|
97
|
Legal fees
|
17
|
32
|
47
|
23
|
33
|
Supplies
|
89
|
61
|
55
|
66
|
79
|
Communications
|
121
|
120
|
119
|
112
|
112
|
ATM and check card expense
|
273
|
282
|
269
|
264
|
240
|
Other operating expenses
|
714
|
806
|
715
|
547
|
529
|
Total noninterest expenses
|
$ 7,146
|
$ 7,493
|
$ 6,785
|
$ 6,499
|
$ 6,201
|
Income before income tax expense
|
$ 3,887
|
$ 3,087
|
$ 2,993
|
$ 2,676
|
$ 2,732
|
Income tax expense
|
843
|
715
|
671
|
602
|
544
|
Net income
|
$ 3,044
|
$ 2,372
|
$ 2,322
|
$ 2,074
|
$ 2,188
|
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
|
Performance Summary
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
For the Period Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
Balance Sheet
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 6,133
|
$ 3,603
|
$ 4,648
|
$ 4,638
|
$ 4,673
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|
87,754
|
76,046
|
115,174
|
67,636
|
66,844
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 93,887
|
$ 79,649
|
$ 119,822
|
$ 72,274
|
$ 71,517
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
92,713
|
80,905
|
77,935
|
76,787
|
76,763
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
280
|
258
|
278
|
246
|
243
|
Restricted securities
|
1,852
|
1,932
|
1,932
|
2,037
|
2,023
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,771
|
2,804
|
2,946
|
5,682
|
2,234
|
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|
750,548
|
743,808
|
724,611
|
729,065
|
709,160
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
8,734
|
8,759
|
8,164
|
8,107
|
8,240
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
2,719
|
2,309
|
2,592
|
2,439
|
2,478
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
14,002
|
14,378
|
14,275
|
14,174
|
14,074
|
Other assets
|
9,340
|
9,482
|
9,456
|
9,528
|
8,851
|
Total assets
|
$ 975,846
|
$ 944,284
|
$ 962,011
|
$ 920,339
|
$ 895,583
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 187,715
|
$ 183,461
|
$ 204,355
|
$ 176,708
|
$ 186,182
|
Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits
|
657,665
|
629,568
|
629,062
|
618,155
|
586,200
|
Total deposits
|
$ 845,380
|
$ 813,029
|
$ 833,417
|
$ 794,863
|
$ 772,382
|
Short term borrowings
|
2,241
|
2,451
|
3,013
|
2,793
|
3,052
|
Long term borrowings
|
27,000
|
29,000
|
29,000
|
29,000
|
29,000
|
Subordinated debt
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
10,000
|
9,989
|
9,973
|
Accrued interest payable
|
936
|
1,052
|
1,037
|
1,148
|
987
|
Other liabilities
|
5,652
|
6,309
|
5,185
|
5,056
|
4,140
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 891,209
|
$ 861,841
|
$ 881,652
|
$ 842,849
|
$ 819,534
|
Common stock
|
$ 4,493
|
$ 4,493
|
$ 4,493
|
$ 4,493
|
$ 4,493
|
Surplus
|
14,547
|
14,547
|
14,547
|
14,547
|
14,547
|
Retained Earnings
|
73,154
|
70,649
|
68,815
|
67,032
|
65,497
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net
|
(4,063)
|
(3,752)
|
(4,002)
|
(5,088)
|
(4,994)
|
$ 88,131
|
$ 85,937
|
$ 83,853
|
$ 80,984
|
$ 79,543
|
Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury
|
(3,494)
|
(3,494)
|
(3,494)
|
(3,494)
|
(3,494)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
$ 84,637
|
$ 82,443
|
$ 80,359
|
$ 77,490
|
$ 76,049
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 975,846
|
$ 944,284
|
$ 962,011
|
$ 920,339
|
$ 895,583
|
Loan Data
|
Construction and land development
|
$ 37,751
|
$ 45,537
|
$ 45,979
|
$ 46,882
|
$ 42,954
|
Secured by farmland
|
7,435
|
7,509
|
7,594
|
6,732
|
6,707
|
Secured by 1-4 family residential properties
|
270,027
|
258,467
|
256,974
|
253,798
|
250,436
|
Secured by multifamily residential properties
|
38,205
|
39,280
|
39,928
|
39,246
|
28,573
|
Secured by owner-occupied nonfarm nonresidential properties
|
114,770
|
114,078
|
117,053
|
118,883
|
119,341
|
Secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties
|
217,282
|
205,548
|
188,227
|
197,561
|
197,039
|
Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)
|
109
|
120
|
128
|
118
|
237
|
Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)
|
63,517
|
72,158
|
66,965
|
63,763
|
61,348
|
Consumer installment loans
|
2,859
|
2,757
|
2,845
|
2,860
|
2,910
|
Deposit overdraft
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
All other loans
|
6,565
|
6,150
|
6,424
|
6,581
|
6,795
|
Total loans
|
$ 758,520
|
$ 751,604
|
$ 732,117
|
$ 736,424
|
$ 716,340
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(7,972)
|
(7,796)
|
(7,506)
|
(7,359)
|
(7,180)
|
Loans, net
|
$ 750,548
|
$ 743,808
|
$ 724,611
|
$ 729,065
|
$ 709,160
|
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
|
Performance Summary
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
As of or For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
Common Share and Per Common Share Data
|
Earnings per common share, basic
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.57
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.53
|
Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.53
|
Weighted average shares, basic
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
Earnings per common share, diluted
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.57
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.53
|
Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.53
|
Weighted average shares, diluted
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)
|
$ 20.42
|
$ 19.89
|
$ 19.39
|
$ 18.70
|
$ 18.35
|
Cash dividends
|
$ 0.13
|
$ 0.13
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.12
|
$ 0.12
|
Key Performance Ratios
|
Return on average assets
|
1.28 %
|
0.97 %
|
0.98 %
|
0.91 %
|
1.01 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (1)
|
1.21 %
|
0.89 %
|
1.01 %
|
0.95 %
|
1.01 %
|
Return on average equity
|
14.68 %
|
11.51 %
|
11.62 %
|
10.83 %
|
11.88 %
|
Adjusted return on average equity (1)
|
13.82 %
|
10.55 %
|
11.94 %
|
11.27 %
|
11.88 %
|
Net interest margin (1)
|
3.66 %
|
3.55 %
|
3.54 %
|
3.48 %
|
3.51 %
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
64.84 %
|
70.29 %
|
67.13 %
|
67.96 %
|
67.47 %
|
Average Balances
|
Average assets
|
$ 961,992
|
$ 968,056
|
$ 936,572
|
$ 912,253
|
$ 881,490
|
Average earning assets
|
930,543
|
937,335
|
905,307
|
881,485
|
850,035
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
84,077
|
81,783
|
79,290
|
76,808
|
74,694
|
Asset Quality
|
Loan charge-offs
|
$ 23
|
$ 22
|
$ 23
|
$ 65
|
$ 21
|
Loan recoveries
|
6
|
4
|
10
|
20
|
20
|
Net charge-offs
|
17
|
18
|
13
|
45
|
1
|
Non-accrual loans
|
257
|
-
|
2,138
|
2,244
|
2,245
|
Other real estate owned, net
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Nonperforming assets (5)
|
257
|
-
|
2,138
|
2,244
|
2,245
|
Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing
|
1,491
|
677
|
694
|
726
|
523
|
Loans over 90 days past due, accruing
|
-
|
18
|
-
|
151
|
-
|
Special mention loans
|
20,344
|
20,498
|
15,635
|
15,711
|
14,055
|
Substandard loans, accruing
|
432
|
455
|
1,125
|
1,150
|
1,463
|
Non performing assets/total assets
|
0.03 %
|
0.00 %
|
0.24 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.25 %
|
Past due loans/total loans
|
0.23 %
|
0.09 %
|
0.40 %
|
0.41 %
|
0.39 %
|
Capital Ratios (2)
|
Total capital
|
$ 105,495
|
$ 102,888
|
$ 100,914
|
$ 99,097
|
$ 97,301
|
Tier 1 capital
|
97,087
|
94,662
|
92,921
|
91,290
|
89,674
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
97,087
|
94,662
|
92,921
|
91,290
|
89,674
|
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|
13.98 %
|
13.75 %
|
13.74 %
|
13.46 %
|
13.61 %
|
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets
|
12.87 %
|
12.65 %
|
12.66 %
|
12.40 %
|
12.55 %
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets
|
12.87 %
|
12.65 %
|
12.66 %
|
12.40 %
|
12.55 %
|
Leverage ratio
|
10.02 %
|
9.71 %
|
9.84 %
|
9.91 %
|
10.06 %
|
POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
(unaudited)
|
As of or for the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
2025
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$ 3,044
|
$ 2,372
|
$ 2,322
|
$ 2,074
|
$ 2,188
|
Add: Loss on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Add: Core system conversion expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
85
|
-
|
Add: Renaming expense
|
-
|
154
|
82
|
22
|
-
|
Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual loans from prior periods
|
-
|
(405)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Subtract: BOLI death benefit
|
(227)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total adjustments
|
$ (227)
|
$ (251)
|
$ 82
|
$ 107
|
$ -
|
Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)
|
48
|
53
|
(17)
|
(22)
|
-
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 2,865
|
$ 2,174
|
$ 2,387
|
$ 2,159
|
$ 2,188
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic
|
Weighted average shares, basic
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
Basic earnings per share (GAAP)
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.57
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.53
|
Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.53
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted
|
Weighted average shares, diluted
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|
$ 0.73
|
$ 0.57
|
$ 0.56
|
$ 0.50
|
$ 0.53
|
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.69
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.58
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.53
|
Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings
|
Net interest income
|
$ 8,393
|
$ 8,784
|
$ 8,064
|
$ 7,634
|
$ 7,354
|
Total noninterest income
|
2,840
|
2,046
|
1,914
|
1,766
|
1,829
|
Net revenue
|
$ 11,233
|
$ 10,830
|
$ 9,978
|
$ 9,400
|
$ 9,183
|
Total noninterest expense
|
7,146
|
7,493
|
6,785
|
6,499
|
6,201
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
|
$ 4,087
|
$ 3,337
|
$ 3,193
|
$ 2,901
|
$ 2,982
|
Add: Loss on sale of securities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Add: Core system conversion expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
85
|
-
|
Add: Bank renaming expense
|
-
|
154
|
82
|
22
|
-
|
Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual loans from prior periods
|
-
|
(405)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Subtract: BOLI death benefit
|
(227)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings
|
$ 3,860
|
$ 3,086
|
$ 3,275
|
$ 3,008
|
$ 2,982
|
Adjusted Performance Ratios
|
Average assets
|
$ 961,992
|
$ 968,056
|
$ 936,572
|
$ 912,253
|
$ 881,490
|
Return on average assets (GAAP)
|
1.28 %
|
0.97 %
|
0.98 %
|
0.91 %
|
1.01 %
|
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
|
1.21 %
|
0.89 %
|
1.01 %
|
0.95 %
|
1.01 %
|
Average shareholders' equity
|
$ 84,077
|
$ 81,783
|
$ 79,290
|
$ 76,808
|
$ 74,694
|
Return on average equity (GAAP)
|
14.68 %
|
11.51 %
|
11.62 %
|
10.83 %
|
11.88 %
|
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
|
13.82 %
|
10.55 %
|
11.94 %
|
11.27 %
|
11.88 %
|
Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets
|
1.72 %
|
1.37 %
|
1.35 %
|
1.28 %
|
1.37 %
|
Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets
|
1.63 %
|
1.26 %
|
1.39 %
|
1.32 %
|
1.37 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
$ 8,399
|
$ 8,385
|
$ 8,070
|
$ 7,640
|
$ 7,360
|
Average earning assets
|
930,543
|
937,335
|
905,307
|
881,485
|
850,035
|
Net interest margin
|
3.66 %
|
3.55 %
|
3.54 %
|
3.48 %
|
3.51 %
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 7,146
|
$ 7,493
|
$ 6,785
|
$ 6,499
|
$ 6,201
|
Subtract: Core system conversion expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(85)
|
-
|
Subtract: Renaming expense
|
-
|
(154)
|
(82)
|
(22)
|
-
|
Total noninterest expense subtotal
|
$ 7,146
|
$ 7,339
|
$ 6,703
|
$ 6,392
|
$ 6,201
|
Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
$ 8,399
|
$ 8,385
|
$ 8,070
|
$ 7,640
|
$ 7,360
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 2,840
|
$ 2,046
|
$ 1,914
|
$ 1,766
|
$ 1,829
|
Add: Net losses on disposal of premises & equipment
|
9
|
10
|
1
|
-
|
2
|
Subtract: Bank owned life insurance death benefit
|
(227)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total noninterest income subtotal
|
$ 2,622
|
$ 2,056
|
$ 1,915
|
$ 1,766
|
$ 1,831
|
Subtotal
|
$ 11,021
|
$ 10,441
|
$ 9,985
|
$ 9,406
|
$ 9,191
|
Efficiency ratio
|
64.84 %
|
70.29 %
|
67.13 %
|
67.96 %
|
67.47 %
|
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income
|
GAAP measures:
|
Interest income - loans
|
$ 10,485
|
$ 10,727
|
$ 10,447
|
$ 9,682
|
$ 9,501
|
Interest income - investments taxable
|
796
|
732
|
709
|
710
|
715
|
Interest income - investments tax exempt
|
29
|
29
|
30
|
28
|
29
|
Interest income - other
|
833
|
1,285
|
1,060
|
989
|
674
|
Interest expense - deposits
|
(3,243)
|
(3,445)
|
(3,709)
|
(3,324)
|
(3,105)
|
Interest expense - short term borrowings
|
(3)
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
Interest expense - long term borrowings
|
(290)
|
(312)
|
(312)
|
(309)
|
(313)
|
Interest expense - subordinated debt
|
(214)
|
(224)
|
(152)
|
(140)
|
(141)
|
Net interest income
|
$ 8,393
|
$ 8,784
|
$ 8,064
|
$ 7,634
|
$ 7,354
|
Non-GAAP measures:
|
Subtract: Interest income recognized on non-accrual loans from prior periods
|
-
|
(405)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income - municipal securities (4)
|
$ 6
|
$ 6
|
$ 6
|
$ 6
|
$ 6
|
Tax equivalent net interest income
|
$ 8,399
|
$ 8,385
|
$ 8,070
|
$ 7,640
|
$ 7,360
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|
Tangible common equity
|
$ 84,637
|
$ 82,443
|
$ 80,359
|
$ 77,490
|
$ 76,049
|
Common shares outstanding, ending
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
4,144,561
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$ 20.42
|
$ 19.89
|
$ 19.39
|
$ 18.70
|
$ 18.35
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.
|
(2) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bank.
|
(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.
|
(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%
|
(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans. There was no other real estate owned for the periods presented.
SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.
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