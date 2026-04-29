Potomac Bancshares Reports 28% Increase in First Quarter Results

News provided by

Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

Apr 29, 2026, 08:00 ET

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Potomac Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.73 per basic and diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of 28% from the fourth quarter of 2025 and 39% from the first quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 1.28% and return on average equity was 14.68% for the quarter.

Quarterly Financial Highlights 
(in thousands, except per share data)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q1 2025

Net Income

$3,044

$2,372

$2,188

EPS (basic and diluted)

$0.73

$0.57

$0.53

ROA

1.28 %

0.97 %

1.01 %

ROE

14.68 %

11.51 %

11.88 %




Non-GAAP Measures1:


Adj. Net Income

$2,865

$2,174

$2,188

Adj. EPS (basic and diluted)

$0.69

$0.52

$0.53

Adj. ROA

1.21 %

0.89 %

1.01 %

Adj. ROE

13.82 %

10.55 %

11.88 %

Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings

$3,860

$3,086

$2,982

Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax ROA

1.63 %

1.26 %

1.37 %

Net Interest Margin

3.66 %

3.55 %

3.51 %

Efficiency Ratio

64.84 %

70.29 %

67.47 %

1Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate strong team operational execution and our focus on long-term growth," said Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "Margin expansion, improved operating efficiency, and diversified fee income supported higher profitability, while our planned entry into a new market through new hires and branch expansion positions us well to extend our community banking model and establish client relationships in new markets."

Expansion in New and Existing Markets

The Bank announces its expansion into the Winchester-Frederick County, Virginia market. In April, the Bank hired experienced commercial bankers to lead the expansion and expects to open its first office in the City of Winchester in the second quarter of 2026. The Bank also recently hired an experienced commercial banker who will focus on expanding treasury and business deposit market share.

First Quarter Highlights

Key highlights of the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, are as follows, with comparisons to the three-month period ending December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted:

  • Net income increased 28% linked‑quarter and 39% year‑over‑year
  • Return on assets improved to 1.28%
  • Return on equity increased to 14.68%
  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.66%
  • Loans increased by 1% on a linked‑quarter basis and 6% year‑over‑year
  • Deposits increased 4% on a linked‑quarter basis and 9% year‑over‑year
  • Book value per share increased to $20.42

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 4% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025. Total interest and dividend income decreased by $630 thousand, which was partially offset by a $239 thousand decrease in total interest expense.

The decrease in total interest and dividend income was primarily attributable to $405 thousand of interest income on loans recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 from nonaccrual loan interest on paid off loans. Other interest and dividend income decreased in the first quarter of 2026 from lower average balances of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions.

The decrease in total interest expense was primarily attributable to lower interest expense on deposits as the Bank's cost of deposits decreased during the period.

The net interest margin increased to 3.66% compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting disciplined deposit pricing and a change in the earning asset composition. For better comparability between periods, the Bank excluded interest income collected on a paid-off nonaccrual loan from the net interest margin calculation for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $2.8 million for the first quarter, up 39% from the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting higher wealth and investment income, gains and fees on mortgage loan sales, gains on sales of SBA loans, and other operating income. Wealth management fees increased $209 thousand, or 39%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was attributable to $97 thousand in non-recurring estate fee income and the wealth management division's implementation of an updated fee schedule late in the first quarter. Gains on the sale of mortgage loans increased $51 thousand, or 12%, from higher client demand for mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of SBA loans totaled $408 thousand in the first quarter of 2026. The SBA loans sold in the first quarter were originated by the Bank in 2025. There were no sales of SBA loans during 2025. Although the Bank anticipates gains on sales of SBA loans in future periods, it expects gains to be less than the amount reported for the first quarter of 2026. Other operating income increased from a $227 thousand death benefit payment from bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.1 million for the first quarter, down 5% from the fourth quarter of 2025, with the linked-quarter decrease primarily driven by lower salaries and employee benefits, other professional fees, and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $94 thousand and were primarily attributable to lower incentive expenses. Additional incentives related to exceeding performance goals impacted the fourth quarter of 2025. Other professional fees decreased $178 thousand and other operating costs decreased $92 thousand. Both categories were impacted by expenses related to the Bank's renaming initiative in the prior period. Renaming expenses totaled $154 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Bank expects its plans to expand into new and existing markets to increase salaries and employee benefits, as well as occupancy and equipment expense beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

Overview

There was no significant change in asset quality during the first quarter. While loans 30 to 89 days past due increased to $1.5 million, loans over 90 days past due decreased to zero and substandard loans still accruing decreased slightly to $432 thousand. Nonperforming assets totaled $257 thousand during the first quarter from one loan relationship placed on nonaccrual status during the period.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $200 thousand for the first quarter compared to $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $17 thousand for the quarter, compared to $18 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025. The specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses increased by $78 thousand and the general reserve component increased by $98 thousand during the first quarter of 2026, primarily from growth of the loan portfolio.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $8.0 million, or 1.05% of total loans on March 31, 2026, compared to 1.04% of total loans on December 31, 2025, and 1.00% of total loans on March 31, 2025.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended:

(dollars in thousands)

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q1 2025

Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning

$7,796

$7,505

$6,977

Net charge-offs

(17)

(18)

(1)

Provision for credit losses on loans

193

309

204

Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending

$7,972

$7,796

$7,180

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $437 thousand on March 31, 2026, and $430 thousand on December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $7 thousand, compared to the recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments of $59 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $975.8 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $944.3 million on December 31, 2025, and $895.6 million year-over-year. Total loans (gross) were $758.5 million, up 1% from the prior quarter and 6% year-over-year. Deposits totaled $845.4 million, up 4% linked-quarter and up 9% year-over-year.

Total (gross) loans increased $6.9 million, or 1% during the first quarter and was primarily attributable to an $11.4 million increase in other real estate loans (secured by commercial real estate) and an $11.6 million increase in loans secured by 1-4 family residential homes. The increases were partially offset by a $7.8 million decrease in construction and land development loans and an $8.6 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans. On a year-over-year basis, total loans increased $42.2 million, or 6%.

Total deposits increased by $32.4 million, or 4%, during the first quarter from growth in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits at the end of the period. Total deposits increased $73.0 million, or 9%, year-over-year.

Securities available for sale increased by $11.8 million, or 15%, during the first quarter, and increased $16.0 million, or 21% from one year ago. Net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $5.2 million on March 31, 2026, which was an increase of $415 thousand from December 31, 2025, and a decrease of $1.2 million year-over-year.

Other borrowings totaled $29.2 million, compared to $31.5 million on December 31, 2025, and $32.1 million on March 31, 2025. This included $27.0 million borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% and maturities ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Total shareholders' equity totaled $84.6 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 11%, annualized from December 31, 2025, and $8.6 million, or 11%, year-over-year. These increases were primarily driven by growth in retained earnings, which increased $2.5 million quarter-over-quarter and $7.7 million year-over-year. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $311 thousand from the prior quarter and decreased by $931 thousand year-over-year.

Capital ratios remained strong at the end of the quarterly periods:

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q1 2025

Total capital ratio (2)

13.98 %

13.75 %

13.61 %

Tier 1 capital ratio (2)

12.87 %

12.65 %

12.55 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2)           

12.87 %

12.65 %

12.55 %

Leverage ratio (2)                 

10.02 %

9.71 %

10.06 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)(3)

8.67 %

8.73 %

8.49 %

Dividends

During the first quarter, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, which was unchanged from the previous three quarterly periods.

More recently in the second quarter of 2026, the Company announced a 15% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.15 per common share. The dividend was declared in April for all shareholders of record on May 7, 2026, and is payable on May 14, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Plan

On October 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may repurchase up to the aggregate of 100,000 shares or $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The plan ends on October 19, 2027, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. There were no repurchases of common stock during the first quarter of 2026 or during 2025.

Renaming Initiative

On November 3, 2025, Bank of Charles Town was renamed Potomac Bank, reflecting the Bank's growth and expanding regional presence across the Potomac River region, while also aligning its brand with the holding company. The transition was a natural progression that honored the Bank's heritage and values while celebrating the shared connection that unites the Bank's identity with its clients, employees, communities, and shareholders. There were no renaming expenses in the first quarter of 2026. Renaming expenses totaled $154 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, $82 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, and $22 thousand in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)








(unaudited)





















For the Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Income Statement









Interest and dividend income:









Interest and fees on loans 

$                10,485

$                10,727

$                10,447

$                   9,682

$                   9,501

Taxable interest on securities

796

732

709

710

715

Tax-exempt interest on securities

29

29

30

28

29

Other interest and dividends 

833

1,285

1,060

989

674

Total interest and dividend income 

$                12,143

$                12,773

$                12,246

$                11,409

$                10,919

Interest expense:









Interest on deposits 

$                   3,243

$                   3,445

$                   3,709

$                   3,324

$                   3,105

Interest on short term borrowings

3

8

9

2

6

Interest on long term borrowings

290

312

312

309

313

Interest on subordinated debt

214

224

152

140

141

Total interest expense 

$                   3,750

$                   3,989

$                   4,182

$                   3,775

$                   3,565

Net interest income 

$                   8,393

$                   8,784

$                   8,064

$                   7,634

$                   7,354

Provision for credit losses

200

250

200

225

250

Net interest income after provision for credit losses                     

$                   8,193

$                   8,534

$                   7,864

$                   7,409

$                   7,104

Noninterest Income:









Wealth and investments

$                       745

$                       536

$                       525

$                       498

$                       505

Service charges on deposit accounts 

234

228

217

225

260

Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans

494

443

408

351

247

ATM and check card fees 

499

549

543

518

475

Income from bank owned life insurance

101

102

102

100

97

Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment

(9)

(9)

(1)

-

(2)

Net gain on sale of SBA loans

408

-

-

-

-

Other operating income 

368

197

120

74

247

Total noninterest income 

$                   2,840

$                   2,046

$                   1,914

$                   1,766

$                   1,829

Noninterest expenses:









Salaries and employee benefits 

$                   4,049

$                   4,143

$                   3,717

$                   3,742

$                   3,350

Occupancy 

334

339

310

310

344

Equipment 

269

294

351

344

376

Accounting, audit, and compliance

73

72

72

70

69

Marketing

147

182

115

112

118

Data processing

485

442

413

453

452

FDIC assessment 

108

107

111

104

99

Other professional fees

135

313

208

140

132

Trust professional fees

206

180

190

144

171

Director and committee fees

126

120

93

68

97

Legal fees

17

32

47

23

33

Supplies 

89

61

55

66

79

Communications 

121

120

119

112

112

ATM and check card expense

273

282

269

264

240

Other operating expenses 

714

806

715

547

529

Total noninterest expenses 

$                   7,146

$                   7,493

$                   6,785

$                   6,499

$                   6,201

Income before income tax expense  

$                   3,887

$                   3,087

$                   2,993

$                   2,676

$                   2,732

Income tax expense  

843

715

671

602

544

Net income

$                   3,044

$                   2,372

$                   2,322

$                   2,074

$                   2,188

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)











For the Period Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Balance Sheet









Cash and due from banks 

$                  6,133

$                 3,603

$                 4,648

$                 4,638

$                 4,673

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 

87,754

76,046

115,174

67,636

66,844

Cash and cash equivalents

$                93,887

$               79,649

$             119,822

$               72,274

$               71,517

Securities available for sale, at fair value 

92,713

80,905

77,935

76,787

76,763

Equity securities, at fair value 

280

258

278

246

243

Restricted securities

1,852

1,932

1,932

2,037

2,023

Loans held for sale

1,771

2,804

2,946

5,682

2,234

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

750,548

743,808

724,611

729,065

709,160

Premises and equipment, net 

8,734

8,759

8,164

8,107

8,240

Accrued interest receivable 

2,719

2,309

2,592

2,439

2,478

Bank owned life insurance

14,002

14,378

14,275

14,174

14,074

Other assets 

9,340

9,482

9,456

9,528

8,851

Total assets

$             975,846

$             944,284

$             962,011

$             920,339

$             895,583











Noninterest-bearing  demand deposits

$             187,715

$             183,461

$             204,355

$             176,708

$             186,182

Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

657,665

629,568

629,062

618,155

586,200

Total deposits

$             845,380

$             813,029

$             833,417

$             794,863

$             772,382

Short term borrowings

2,241

2,451

3,013

2,793

3,052

Long term borrowings

27,000

29,000

29,000

29,000

29,000

Subordinated debt

10,000

10,000

10,000

9,989

9,973

Accrued interest payable 

936

1,052

1,037

1,148

987

Other liabilities 

5,652

6,309

5,185

5,056

4,140

Total liabilities 

$             891,209

$             861,841

$             881,652

$             842,849

$             819,534











Common stock

$                 4,493

$                 4,493

$                 4,493

$                 4,493

$                 4,493

Surplus

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547

Retained Earnings

73,154

70,649

68,815

67,032

65,497

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net 

(4,063)

(3,752)

(4,002)

(5,088)

(4,994)


$               88,131

$               85,937

$               83,853

$               80,984

$               79,543

Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

Total shareholders' equity 

$               84,637

$               82,443

$               80,359

$               77,490

$               76,049

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$             975,846

$             944,284

$             962,011

$             920,339

$             895,583











Loan Data









Construction and land development

$               37,751

$               45,537

$               45,979

$               46,882

$               42,954

Secured by farmland

7,435

7,509

7,594

6,732

6,707

Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

270,027

258,467

256,974

253,798

250,436

Secured by multifamily residential properties

38,205

39,280

39,928

39,246

28,573

Secured by owner-occupied nonfarm nonresidential properties

114,770

114,078

117,053

118,883

119,341

Secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties

217,282

205,548

188,227

197,561

197,039

Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)

109

120

128

118

237

Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)

63,517

72,158

66,965

63,763

61,348

Consumer installment loans

2,859

2,757

2,845

2,860

2,910

Deposit overdraft

-

-

-

-

-

All other loans

6,565

6,150

6,424

6,581

6,795

Total loans

$             758,520

$             751,604

$             732,117

$            736,424

$            716,340

Allowance for credit losses

(7,972)

(7,796)

(7,506)

(7,359)

(7,180)

Loans, net

$             750,548

$             743,808

$             724,611

$            729,065

$            709,160

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.









Performance Summary









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)






















As of or For the Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Common Share and Per Common Share Data









Earnings per common share, basic

$                     0.73

$                     0.57

$                     0.56

$                        0.50

$                        0.53

Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)

$                     0.69

$                     0.52

$                     0.58

$                        0.52

$                        0.53

Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

Earnings per common share, diluted

$                     0.73

$                     0.57

$                     0.56

$                        0.50

$                        0.53

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$                     0.69

$                     0.52

$                     0.58

$                        0.52

$                        0.53

Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

Shares outstanding at period end

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

Tangible book value per share at period end (1)

$                   20.42

$                   19.89

$                   19.39

$                      18.70

$                      18.35

Cash dividends

$                     0.13

$                     0.13

$                     0.12

$                        0.12

$                        0.12











Key Performance Ratios









Return on average assets

1.28 %

0.97 %

0.98 %

0.91 %

1.01 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.21 %

0.89 %

1.01 %

0.95 %

1.01 %

Return on average equity

14.68 %

11.51 %

11.62 %

10.83 %

11.88 %

Adjusted return on average equity (1)

13.82 %

10.55 %

11.94 %

11.27 %

11.88 %

Net interest margin (1)

3.66 %

3.55 %

3.54 %

3.48 %

3.51 %

Efficiency ratio (1)

64.84 %

70.29 %

67.13 %

67.96 %

67.47 %











Average Balances









Average assets

$             961,992

$             968,056

$               936,572

$                 912,253

$                  881,490

Average earning assets

930,543

937,335

905,307

881,485

850,035

Average shareholders' equity

84,077

81,783

79,290

76,808

74,694











Asset Quality









Loan charge-offs

$                       23

$                       22

$                        23

$                          65

$                            21

Loan recoveries

6

4

10

20

20

Net charge-offs

17

18

13

45

1

Non-accrual loans

257

-

2,138

2,244

2,245

Other real estate owned, net

-

-

-

-

-

Nonperforming assets (5)

257

-

2,138

2,244

2,245

Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

1,491

677

694

726

523

Loans over 90 days past due, accruing

-

18

-

151

-

Special mention loans

20,344

20,498

15,635

15,711

14,055

Substandard loans, accruing

432

455

1,125

1,150

1,463

Non performing assets/total assets

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.25 %

Past due loans/total loans

0.23 %

0.09 %

0.40 %

0.41 %

0.39 %











Capital Ratios (2)









Total capital

$             105,495

$             102,888

$              100,914

$                   99,097

$                     97,301

Tier 1 capital

97,087

94,662

92,921

91,290

89,674

Common equity tier 1 capital

97,087

94,662

92,921

91,290

89,674

Total capital to risk-weighted assets

13.98 %

13.75 %

13.74 %

13.46 %

13.61 %

Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

12.87 %

12.65 %

12.66 %

12.40 %

12.55 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets

12.87 %

12.65 %

12.66 %

12.40 %

12.55 %

Leverage ratio

10.02 %

9.71 %

9.84 %

9.91 %

10.06 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.









Non-GAAP Reconciliations









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)






















As of or for the Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Adjusted Net Income









Net income (GAAP)

$                   3,044

$                   2,372

$                   2,322

$                      2,074

$                      2,188

Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

-

Add: Core system conversion expense

-

-

-

85

-

Add:  Renaming expense

-

154

82

22

-

Subtract:  Interest income recognized on nonaccrual loans from prior periods

-

(405)

-

-

-

Subtract: BOLI death benefit

(227)

-

-

-

-

Total adjustments

$                     (227)

$                     (251)

$                        82

$                         107

$                              -

Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)

48

53

(17)

(22)

-

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$                   2,865

$                   2,174

$                   2,387

$                      2,159

$                      2,188






















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic









Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

Basic earnings per share (GAAP)

$                     0.73

$                     0.57

$                     0.56

$                        0.50

$                        0.53

Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)

$                     0.69

$                     0.52

$                     0.58

$                        0.52

$                        0.53






















Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted









Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$                     0.73

$                     0.57

$                     0.56

$                        0.50

$                        0.53

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

$                     0.69

$                     0.52

$                     0.58

$                        0.52

$                        0.53






















Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings









Net interest income

$                   8,393

$                   8,784

$                   8,064

$                      7,634

$                      7,354

Total noninterest income

2,840

2,046

1,914

1,766

1,829

Net revenue

$                 11,233

$                10,830

$                   9,978

$                      9,400

$                      9,183

Total noninterest expense

7,146

7,493

6,785

6,499

6,201

Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$                   4,087

$                   3,337

$                   3,193

$                      2,901

$                      2,982

Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

-

Add: Core system conversion expense

-

-

-

85

-

Add:  Bank renaming expense

-

154

82

22

-

Subtract:  Interest income recognized on nonaccrual loans from prior periods

-

(405)

-

-

-

Subtract:  BOLI death benefit

(227)

-

-

-

-

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$                   3,860

$                   3,086

$                   3,275

$                      3,008

$                      2,982






















Adjusted Performance Ratios









Average assets

$              961,992

$              968,056

$               936,572

$                  912,253

$                 881,490

Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.28 %

0.97 %

0.98 %

0.91 %

1.01 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.21 %

0.89 %

1.01 %

0.95 %

1.01 %











Average shareholders' equity

$                84,077

$                81,783

$                79,290

$                   76,808

$                    74,694

Return on average equity (GAAP)

14.68 %

11.51 %

11.62 %

10.83 %

11.88 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

13.82 %

10.55 %

11.94 %

11.27 %

11.88 %











Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.72 %

1.37 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.37 %

Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.63 %

1.26 %

1.39 %

1.32 %

1.37 %






















Net Interest Margin









Tax-equivalent net interest income

$                   8,399

$                   8,385

$                   8,070

$                     7,640

$                      7,360

Average earning assets

930,543

937,335

905,307

881,485

850,035

Net interest margin

3.66 %

3.55 %

3.54 %

3.48 %

3.51 %






















Efficiency Ratio









Total noninterest expense

$                   7,146

$                   7,493

$                   6,785

$                     6,499

$                      6,201

Subtract: Core system conversion expense

-

-

-

(85)

-

Subtract: Renaming expense

-

(154)

(82)

(22)

-

Total noninterest expense subtotal

$                   7,146

$                   7,339

$                   6,703

$                     6,392

$                      6,201

Tax-equivalent net interest income

$                   8,399

$                   8,385

$                   8,070

$                     7,640

$                      7,360

Total noninterest income

$                   2,840

$                   2,046

$                   1,914

$                     1,766

$                      1,829

Add: Net losses on disposal of premises & equipment

9

10

1

-

2

Subtract:  Bank owned life insurance death benefit

(227)

-

-

-

-

Total noninterest income subtotal

$                   2,622

$                   2,056

$                   1,915

$                     1,766

$                      1,831

Subtotal

$                 11,021

$                10,441

$                   9,985

$                     9,406

$                      9,191











Efficiency ratio

64.84 %

70.29 %

67.13 %

67.96 %

67.47 %











Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income









GAAP measures:









Interest income - loans

$                10,485

$                10,727

$                10,447

$                     9,682

$                      9,501

Interest income - investments taxable

796

732

709

710

715

Interest income - investments tax exempt

29

29

30

28

29

Interest income - other

833

1,285

1,060

989

674

Interest expense - deposits

(3,243)

(3,445)

(3,709)

(3,324)

(3,105)

Interest expense - short term borrowings

(3)

(8)

(9)

(2)

(6)

Interest expense - long term borrowings

(290)

(312)

(312)

(309)

(313)

Interest expense - subordinated debt

(214)

(224)

(152)

(140)

(141)

Net interest income

$                   8,393

$                   8,784

$                   8,064

$                     7,634

$                      7,354

Non-GAAP measures:









Subtract:  Interest income recognized on non-accrual loans from prior periods

-

(405)

-

-

-

Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income - municipal securities (4)

$                          6

$                          6

$                          6

$                            6

$                             6

Tax equivalent net interest income

$                   8,399

$                   8,385

$                   8,070

$                     7,640

$                      7,360











Tangible Book Value Per Share









Tangible common equity

$                 84,637

$                 82,443

$                 80,359

$                   77,490

$                    76,049

Common shares outstanding, ending

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

Tangible book value per share

$                   20.42

$                   19.89

$                   19.39

$                     18.70

$                      18.35






















(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

(2) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bank.









(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.









(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%









(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans. There was no other real estate owned for the periods presented.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.

21%

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