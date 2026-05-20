/C O R R E C T I O N -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc./

In the news release, POTOMAC BANCSHARES HOLDS FESTIVE 2026 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND REUNION RECEPTION, issued 20-May-2026 by Potomac Bancshares, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

POTOMAC BANCSHARES HOLDS FESTIVE 2026 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING AND REUNION RECEPTION

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – Potomac Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, held its annual shareholder meeting on May 19, 2026, at the Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The much-anticipated annual event has become a highlight for shareholders, not only to hear about the company's performance, but also to rekindle friendships and connections. The company's 2025 performance was shared by Chairman Dr. Keith Berkeley and President and CEO Alice Frazier. Following the meeting, shareholders and their guests were treated to wonderfully prepared fare offered throughout the well-appointed dining rooms and patios of the Bavarian Inn, a European inspired boutique resort and fine dining establishment, located on a spectacular bluff overlooking the Potomac River.

May 19, 2026 - Potomac Bancshares (OTCID:PTBS) annual shareholder meeting and reunion reception. www.potomac.bank

"Our shareholder meeting and reunion is a wonderful experience," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO. "Having conversations with our shareholders, many of whom are multi-generational families, is a highlight. It is inspirational hearing their stories intertwined with the bank's 155-year history. And I love introducing our legacies to our newer shareholders, creating important connections from our past with our future, which personifies our slogan, 'Community takes root here.'"

Presiding over the official meeting was Dr. Keith B. Berkeley, Chairman of the Board. Ms. Frazier provided a review of the Company's accomplishments for 2025, reporting successful growth and progress toward strategic initiatives. She also highlighted the positive transition of the bank's name from Bank of Charles Town to Potomac Bank.

The Company has three classes of Directors, each elected to a different three-year term. The Company's shareholders elected Norman Casagrande, Margaret Cogswell, Kristina Pezzello (formerly Bouweiri), Andrew Skinner, and C.W. "Chip" Hensel, to this class's three year term. Newly appointed Board members were nominated to alternate into two existing three year terms. Those elected to two year terms were Matthew Lowers and Dr. Angela Wilson. Elected to a one year term was Amit Puri. Additionally, shareholders ratified the appointment of Yount, Hyde & Barbour, PC as the Company's independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2026.

The Company made it known that individuals may purchase shares under the symbol "PTBS" by contacting one's personal broker.

About the Company

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $976 million as of March 31, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Correction: The photo has been updated.

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.