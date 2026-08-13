Potomac Bank Announces Carolyn K. Johnson Appointed as Senior Vice President, Director of Digital and Payment Strategy

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – Potomac Bank announced the recent appointment of Carolyn K. Johnson as Senior Vice President, Director of Digital and Payment Strategy. Ms. Johnson will be responsible for advancing positive client experiences through digital and payments services.

Carolyn Johnson joins Potomac Bank as SVP and Director of Digital and Payment Strategy. www.potomac.bank

"We are pleased to welcome Carolyn to lead our digital and payments efforts," stated Anthony Ranghelli, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. "She brings over a decade of client centric experience that will lead our efforts in providing a positive and secure experience when using our digital banking services and payments systems."

Prior to joining Potomac Bank, Ms. Johnson most recently served as Retail Market Executive for LINKBANK where she led retail strategy and market growth initiatives. Prior financial services experience includes serving as Chief Retail Operations Officer for Virginia Partners Bank and branch experience at PNC.

Ms. Johnson holds an MBA and a BS in Business Administration, both from the University of Mary Washington (Virginia). She has been recognized for outstanding leadership in the banking industry, including being named to the Independent Community Bankers of America 40 Under 40 in 2019 as well as receiving the Rising Star Award from the Virginia Association of Community Bankers.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Ms. Johnson is deeply committed to community service. She serves as a Key Volunteer with the Marine Corps Marathon and supports Gwyneth's Gift Foundation in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Previously, she served as a Board Member and Treasurer of the Thurman Brisben Center (2018-2026).

Ms. Johnson resides in Prince William County, Virginia, with her husband and daughter. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family, hiking in the Shenandoah region, and traveling.

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $981 million as of June 30, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top Performing Banks" (under $2 billion in assets) and "Best Banks to Work For", as well as the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Media Contact

Bryan D. Decker

SVP, Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Potomac Bank