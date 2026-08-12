CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) Potomac Bank, announced it was voted WINNER in the LoudounNow 2026 Loudoun's Favorites readers poll in five financial services categories: Bank, Financial Planning firm, Investment Company (BCT Investments), Mortgage Company, and Mortgage Broker (Steve Cowen). Potomac Bank was also voted RUNNER-UP for Banker (Paul Bice). This is the third consecutive year the bank has been voted a winner in multiple financial services categories in the annual Loudoun's Favorites readers poll.

Potomac Bank voted 2026 "Loudoun's Favorite" in multiple categories. www.potomac.bank

"I couldn't be more proud of our Loudoun team," said Alice P. Frazier, Potomac Bank President and CEO. "Being a locally owned community bank means we have the privilege of knowing and serving our clients as neighbors and partners. Helping businesses thrive, supporting our communities, and making a positive impact on people's lives is what drives us every day. We are honored by this recognition, which reflects the dedication and care our team brings to those we serve."

Loudoun's Favorite is an annual readers' poll conducted by LoudounNow, a local nonprofit news organization serving Loudoun County, Virginia. Readers vote for approximately two weeks for their favorite people, places, and businesses in more than 200 categories. The nominees are grouped into six sections: Community, Food and Drink, Places, Health and Wellness, People, and Businesses.

To see a full list of the 2026 Loudoun's Favorites winners, click here.

(Direct link: https://issuu.com/loudounnow/docs/2026_loudoun_favorites_winners)

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $981 million as of June 30, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top Performing Banks" (under $2 billion in assets) and "Best Banks to Work For", as well as the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Media Contact

Bryan D. Decker

SVP, Director of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Potomac Bank