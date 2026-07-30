Potomac Bank Welcomes Tim C. Valentine as Vice President and SBA Lending Officer

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – Potomac Bank announced the recent appointment of Tim C. Valentine as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager, SBA Lending Officer. Mr. Valentine will be responsible for developing strong relationships with business owners and leaders in the Northern Virginia market, especially those who may benefit from Small Business Administration (SBA) guaranteed loans. His office is located at 44790 Maynard Square, Suite 200, Ashburn, VA 20147.

Tim C. Valentine joins Potomac Bank in their SBA Lending department as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager. www.potomac.bank

"Tim is a welcome addition to our team," stated Raymond Goodrich, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. "He will help us expand our SBA portfolio and will fit well within our team-oriented culture."

Prior to joining Potomac Bank, Mr. Valentine most recently served as an SBA Relationship Manager with National Capital Bank. Prior banking experiences include SBA/Business Banking Portfolio Manager with John Marshall Bank and Commercial Loan Portfolio Manager with Presidential Bank. He also served as a Credit Analyst with Aerotek.

Earning a BA in Economics and Finance from Moravian University, Mr. Valentine was Captain and a 4-year starter for the football team.

Mr. Valentine's commitment to community service fits well with Potomac Bank's core value of Community Focus. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Everyone Home DC, a nonprofit focused on providing at-risk families and individuals with affordable, comfortable homes. He also serves as Cornerbacks coach for the Loudoun Sports Academy's National Football Team, and volunteers with Essences of Coaching Foundation and She Is Athlete. Mr. Valentine coached the GORC Wildcats, who won the 12U championship in 2015.

A resident of Arlington County, Virginia, Mr. Valentine provides temporary coaching support for All Star and high school football camps as well as personal training for college, high school, and youth athletes. He is also learning to relax with recent interest in fishing and golf.

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $981 million as of June 20, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top Performing Banks" (under $2 Billion) and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

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SOURCE Potomac Bank