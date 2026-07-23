Potomac Bank Announces Malinda Henkel as Vice President and Branch Business Development Officer for Winchester, Virginia, Expansion

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID: PTBS) – Potomac Bank announced the recent appointment of Malinda Henkel as Vice President and Branch Business Development Officer for their expansion into Winchester, Virginia, and surrounding Frederick County. Ms. Henkel will be responsible for cultivating strong relationships throughout the local community and establishing the bank's presence within this new market.

Her office will be located at 116 N. Braddock Street, Winchester, Virginia, 22601, upon completion of renovations.

Malinda Henkel joins Potomac Bank as Vice President, Branch Business Development Officer for their expansion into Winchester, Virginia. www.potomac.bank

"We are pleased to have Malinda join our team," stated Ron Burley, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer. "Her experience, energetic approach, and strong connections within Winchester will serve us well in establishing our authentic community bank culture that has served clients well for over 155 years."

Ms. Henkel has over 30 years of banking experience. Prior to joining Potomac Bank, she most recently served at United Bank as Vice President and Dual Branch Manager. Prior banking experience includes serving as Vice President and Branch Manager with Marathon Bank and Vice President and Branch Manager with First Union Bank. She holds an Associate Degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Laurel Ridge Community College.

Ms. Henkel also brings a strong record of community involvement and leadership. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Rotary Club of Winchester. She is a past Board member of the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley.

A proud resident of Frederick County, Virginia, Ms. Henkel enjoys spending time with her family and embracing the outdoors. Whether hosting Sunday dinners with family, tending her garden, or joining her husband, Bill, for a day of hunting in the woods, she values the traditions and experiences that keep her connected to both family and nature.

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $976 million as of March 31, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Media Contact

Bryan D. Decker

SVP, Director of Marketing and Communications

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SOURCE Potomac Bank