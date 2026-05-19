Potomac Bank Welcomes Scott H. Moore as Market President to Lead Expansion into the Winchester, Virginia, Region

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID:PTBS) – Potomac Bank recently welcomed Scott H. Moore as Senior Vice President and Market President for the Winchester, Virginia, region. Mr. Moore will lead the bank's expansion into the Frederick County and Winchester market where the bank will offer comprehensive financial solutions for businesses, municipalities, nonprofits, families, and individuals. Founded in 1871, Potomac Bank was previously known as Bank of Charles Town (West Virginia), adopting its new name in November 2025 in recognition of its organic growth throughout the Potomac River region.

Scott Moore, newly appointed SVP and Market President for the Winchester and Frederick County, Virginia, region for Potomac Bank.

"Our growth into the Winchester and Frederick County region will be a strong addition to our footprint," stated Shane Bell, Executive Vice President and CFO. "Being a resident of the area, the economic strength of that market offers significant opportunities for the bank's future growth."

Alice Frazier, President and CEO, added, "A Winchester native, Scott is well known in the community and has built meaningful connections over the years. He's the right person to guide our growth in the region and help us bring our authentic, relationship-driven style of banking to local families and businesses."

Mr. Moore stated, "I am proud to carry forward Potomac Bank's 155-year tradition of serving multi-generational clients with a personal, high-touch approach. It's more than banking—it's about relationships, trust, and being a true community partner."

Community Focus is one of the core values of Potomac Bank, and Mr. Moore will continue that emphasis. He serves with several community organizations including the Board of Directors for the Clint Nichols Memorial Scholarship as well as the Winchester Country Club Board of Directors. He also coaches youth sports. Mr. Moore previously served on the Top of Virginia Builders Board of Directors and the JAA Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Potomac Bank, Mr. Moore served as the Winchester Market President for Richmond, Virginia's, Blue Ridge Bank. Prior to that, he served as Vice President and Commercial Lender for Bank of Clarke (County) for many years.

Mr. Moore earned an MBA from Shepherd University and a BBA in Economics from Radford University. He also completed the Graduate School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia.

Making his home in Frederick County, Virginia, with his wife and two children, Mr. Moore is an avid golfer and enjoys working in their yard, doing home projects, reading, and swimming.

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS), was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $976 million as of March 31, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and two loan production offices serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bank