CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID: PTBS) – Potomac Bank Trust and Wealth, a division of Potomac Bank, recently announced awards for the following scholarships: Robert "Bob" F. Baronner, Jr. Scholarship, Robert W. McCormick Scholarships, Thelma A. Pearl Scholarship, Paul & Margaret Dorsey Music Scholarship, Tom Mentzer Scholarships, Leo & Alma Rodgers Scholarships, and S. Katherine Boxwell & Edwin P. Churchill Scholarships. As Trustee for the scholarships, Potomac Bank Trust and Wealth awarded $278,800 to local high school students to attend college.

Potomac Bank Awards $278,800 in College Scholarships to Local High School Students. For more info, visit www.potomac.bank.

The annual Robert "Bob" F. Baronner Jr. Scholarship was awarded to Annika Feagans of Jefferson High School, in the amount of $10,000, or $2,500 for 4 years. Annika plans on attending Shepherd University. This scholarship was established in memory of a former Bank of Charles Town (renamed Potomac Bank in 2025) President and has awarded $90,000 to local students seeking higher educations.

"It is a privilege for our Trust division to administer these scholarship funds and help invest in the next generation of leaders," said Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of Potomac Bank. "The dedication, character, and achievements demonstrated by these students inspire confidence in the future of our communities."

Two students were selected to receive the prestigious Robert W. McCormick Scholarship:

Sayumi S. Rambukkanage – Jefferson High School/Shepherd University/$80,000

Scarlett E. Stone – Washington High School/WVU/$80,000

Paul & Margaret Dorsey Music Scholarship:

$3,000 (one-time amount)

Lucie Mitchell – Jefferson High School/Wilkes University

Tom Mentzer Scholarship:

$250 to each recipient (one-time amount)

Delanie Graham/Jefferson High School/University of Alabama

Madison Meador/Jefferson High School/Blue Ridge CTC

Scott Leonard/Jefferson High School/Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Ava Deblois/Washington High School/Potomac State College

Carter Hillman/Washington High School/Shepherd University

Deklan Deblois/Washington High School/Potomac State College

S. Katherine Boxwell & Edwin P. Churchill Scholarship:

Total $88,000

Keandra Cochran – Hedgesville High School/$7,000annually for 4 years/Savannah College of Arts and Design

Aubrey Fisher – Keyser High School/$4,000 annually for 4 years/Potomac State College

Marcus Cremann – Moorefield High School/$4,000annually for 4 years/WVU

Eva Palmer – Jefferson High School/$7,000 annually for 4 years/Shepherd University

Leo & Alma Rodgers Scholarship:

$750 to each recipient (per year)

Ava Chicchirichi – Washington High School – WVU

Delanie Graham – Jefferson High School – WVU

Thelma A. Pearl Scholarship:

$10,000 to recipient (one-time payment)

Addison Cosper – Jefferson High School - WVU

About Potomac Bank

Potomac Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc., was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Company's total assets were $976 million as of March 31, 2026. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received numerous awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Media Contact

Bryan D. Decker

SVP, Director of Marketing and Communications

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SOURCE Potomac Bank