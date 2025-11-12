Potomac Bank Trust and Wealth Welcomes Jessica G. Perry, CFP®, CRPC™, to Lead Northern Virginia Office

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTCID: PTBS) – Potomac Bank Trust and Wealth, a division of Potomac Bank, recently announced the appointment of Jessica Perry as Vice President, Wealth Advisor for the firm. Mrs. Perry's responsibilities include serving the wealth management needs of business owners, families, and individuals in the Northern Virginia market. She will report to Leslie Crabill, Executive Vice President and Director of Wealth and Investments. Her office will be located in the company's Ashburn, Virginia, office located at 44790 Maynard Square, Suite 200.

Mrs. Perry brings over 18 years of experience in wealth management and banking services. Most recently, she served with Merrill Lynch's Eveland Group as a Relationship Manager. Previous experience included management positions in mortgage lending at various local institutions.

"We are excited to have Jessica join our team," stated Leslie Crabill, Executive Vice President and Director of Wealth and Investments. "Her listen-first approach allows her to truly understand client needs, delivering personalized experiences and tailored guidance that will make a meaningful difference for both current and future clients."

Mrs. Perry received a B.S. in Finance from Virginia Tech, Pamplin College of Business. She also is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC™). In addition, Mrs. Perry holds a Health, Life & Annuities License, Series 7 License, and a Series 66 License.

The accomplishments and accolades for Mrs. Perry are numerous, including being named the 2025 Best of Loudoun #1 Financial Planner as voted by the readers of The Loudoun Times-Mirror, being a 2025 Loudoun's 40 under 40 recipient, and a Washingtonian Magazine2023 Top Mortgage Professional, among others.

Community service is a priority for Mrs. Perry. She is an active member of 100 Women Strong where she serves on the Long-Term Initiative Committee, focusing on Shelter, Seniors & Children. She is also an active member of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce and the Local Business Networking International Chapter. She regularly volunteers with Bridgeport Connections.

Mrs. Perry lives in Northern Virginia with her husband and two children where they enjoy outdoor activities, martial arts, visits to the lake, and are regular attenders of Cornerstone Chapel.

About Potomac Trust and Wealth

Potomac Trust and Wealth is a division of Potomac Bank. For over 70 years, Potomac Bank Trust and Wealth has been a trusted provider of financial services, evolving into a premier firm specializing in wealth management, investment strategies, trust services, and estate settlement. Serving the metropolitan Washington, DC, region, including Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, the firm remains committed to delivering expert financial guidance and personalized solutions.

About Potomac Bank

Founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025, Potomac Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:PTBS). With approximately $962 million in assets as of September 30, 2025, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. Offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, and government contractor loans. The Bank is also a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 70 years, Trust and Wealth has provided caring and personalized trust services, growing into a premier financial management, investment strategies, and estate services provider. The Bank also provides convenient online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments plus free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus another approximately 675 free access ATMs through another partnership. Potomac Bank was voted a "Loudoun's Favorite" winner in the 2025 LoudounNow readers' poll in multiple categories: Bank, Financial Planner, Mortgage Company, and Mortgage Broker (Steve Cowen), plus runner-up for Banker (Paul Bice). The Bank was also voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2025 Martinsburg Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in four categories: Bank, Loan Services, Financial Planning, and Mortgage Banking. In 2023, American Banker selected Potomac Bank as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. Since 2019, the Bank has been named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker five times.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." Individuals may purchase shares through one's personal broker. For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

SOURCE Potomac Bank Trust and Wealth