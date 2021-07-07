Potomac Business Capital Announces Multiple Digital Marketing Transactions

BETHESDA, Md., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Business Capital, Inc., an M&A Advisory firm based in Bethesda, MD, announces its third and fourth successfully completed transaction of 2021 in the digital marketing space.

Early this year, marketing automation and inbound marketing specialist Bayshore Solutions joined Hubspot's Platinum partner SpinUtech. In March, expert SEO and marketing firm, High Level Marketing, Inc., merged with Bell Media, Inc., a Birmingham, AL based digital marketing firm.

This month, Worth eCommerce, an expert email marketing company and Klaviyo partner, was successfully acquired by SmargBug, Inc., an inbound marketing agency and Elite Hubspot partner. Today, video intelligence agency Tonik+ was acquired by the European creation studio & content marketing firm, Chimney Group.

"The current market is offering opportunities for small and mid-sized digital marketing and performance marketing firms to realize significant liquidity while still participating in a bigger, more exciting future," says Todd Taskey, Principal at Potomac Business Capital, Inc. "We are thrilled to work alongside creative entrepreneurs to maximize the value of their firm and position them for an outsized second bite of the apple in the next few years."

Taskey interviews clients and successful, small company CEOs on his "Second Bite Podcast," which is available on all major platforms and at SecondBitePodcast.com

Potomac Business Capital, Inc. headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland this M&A advisory firm uses its global reach and deep expertise in the digital marketing and digital transformation industry to help clients develop and execute successful transactions in the lower middle market. Further information is available at PotomacBusinessCapital.com



