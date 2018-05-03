Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75

Customers can participate by visiting www.energysaveMD.com or calling 888-277-0528 to arrange a home pickup. The $75 incentive applies to pickup requests made between May 1 and July 31, 2018. This gives customers an opportunity to easily make some extra money while reducing household energy use.

"The appliance recycling program is an effective way for customers to save energy and money," said Wade Williams, manager of residential energy efficiency programs for FirstEnergy's utilities. "Removing an outdated refrigerator can save up to $150 a year in energy costs. This program provides our customers with a convenient, safe and responsible way to get rid of older appliances and reduce energy consumption, while also getting a $75 incentive."

Units will be picked up by ARCA Recycling, Inc., offering state-of-the-art appliance recycling services designed to guarantee that every appliance collected through energy efficiency programs is fully and properly disassembled. This includes ensuring all hazardous materials and components are removed, stored, transported and disposed of in a responsible manner in accordance with federal, state and local rules and regulations.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

