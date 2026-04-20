Potomac Edison Customers in Maryland Can Lower Their Bills With New Residential Time-of-Use Rate

Shifting electricity use to times of the day when demand is lower can save money for participating residential customers

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland customers of Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), now have a new way to save on their electric bill. A new residential time-of-use rate lets customers pay less for electricity when they use it during times of the day when demand on the grid is lower.

The new rate launches April 20 and offers lower prices during off-peak hours, such as mornings, late evenings and weekends – compared to weekday hours when electricity use is typically highest.

Potomac Edison Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

How the Time-of-Use Rate Works

With a time-of-use rate, the price of electricity changes depending on the time of day you use it. The rate difference applies to certain portions of your bill based on energy use (measured in kilowatt-hours). Some charges on your bill stay the same no matter when you use electricity.

Through May 31, 2026:

On-peak electric supply and variable distribution charges cost about 16 cents per kilowatt-hour.

Off-peak electric supply and variable distribution charges cost about 9 cents per kilowatt-hour, roughly 44% less.

On‑peak hours are weekdays:

4 p.m. to 9 p.m. during daylight saving time

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. during Eastern Standard Time

Off-peak hours include:

Overnight and early mornings

Daytime hours outside the peak window

All day on weekends

Electric supply charges change seasonally. For more information, visit firstenergycorp.com/touMD.

How Customers Can Lower Their Bill

Customers who shift some everyday activities to off‑peak hours may be able to reduce their monthly bills, including:

Running the dishwasher overnight

Doing laundry early in the morning or on weekends

Using major appliances outside the weekday peak window

How to Enroll

There is no upfront cost to sign up. Customers can enroll by calling 1-800-686-0011.

Eligibility is limited to customers who receive their electricity supply through Potomac Edison. Customers cannot be enrolled in the electric vehicle charger time‑of‑use rider and also participate in the residential time-of-use rate.

After enrolling, a customer's meter will be replaced with one that tracks on‑peak and off‑peak usage. The new rate will begin with the customer's next billing cycle.

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in seven counties in Maryland and about 155,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on X @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.