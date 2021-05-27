Potomac Edison Hosting Local Appliance Recycling Event

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), can receive $25 by recycling working room air conditioners, dehumidifiers, or mini-refrigerators at an appliance recycling event in Frederick, Md., on June 5th. Customers will be able to bring their appliances to the West Frederick Home Depot, located at 51 N Mccain Drive in Frederick, from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. to receive a rebate.

The program, which returned in June 2020 after a three-month pause due to the pandemic, allows customers to responsibly recycle inefficient appliances in an environmentally friendly way. Customers may recycle up to three working appliances to receive a maximum of $75. Rebates will be mailed to participants in approximately four weeks.

"The Appliance Turn-In Program has historically been one of our most popular energy efficiency programs, and this is an exciting opportunity for customers who might have been hesitant to schedule a pick-up last year during the pandemic," said Nicole Williams, Manager of Energy Efficiency Residential Program Implementation at FirstEnergy. "Safety remains a top priority both for our contractors and customers, and this mostly contact-free event is a great way to safely boost customer participation."

With health and safety protocols in mind, participants won't be required to leave their vehicles. Customers will pull into the Home Depot parking lot, where event staff will hand them the required rebate forms through the window and remove the appliances from the back of their vehicles. Staff will be wearing masks and other protective equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The drop-offs will be processed by third-party contractor ARCA, which specializes in providing turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Customers can call 888-277-0527 with questions about the appliance recycling program or visit www.energysaveMD.com for information about appliance recycling and other available energy efficiency programs.

Potomac Edison serves about 275,000 customers in all or parts of Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

