Potomac Edison Maryland Customers Can Get Help with Seasonal Energy Costs

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise and fall, many families use more electricity to keep their homes comfortable — and that added usage can lead to higher energy bills. To help customers stay on top of those costs, Potomac Edison, a FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE) electric company, encourages Maryland households to explore the many bill assistance programs available to help make monthly electric costs more manageable.

Jim Myers, President, FirstEnergy West Virginia and Maryland: "We understand that changing weather can drive up energy use and put pressure on family budgets, but no one should feel overwhelmed by their energy bills. We're committed to helping Maryland customers find the programs and resources that can offer real support and peace of mind."

The following assistance programs are available to eligible customers:

Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP): Provides grants to customers who are having trouble paying their electric bills or have lost service due to unpaid bills. Customers who have already received MEAP benefits could also receive up to $600 in crisis assistance.

Provides grants to customers who are having trouble paying their electric bills or have lost service due to unpaid bills. Customers who have already received MEAP benefits could also receive up to $600 in crisis assistance. Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP): Financial assistance to help customers pay a portion of their electric bills.

Financial assistance to help customers pay a portion of their electric bills. EUSP Arrearage Retirement Assistance: A forgiveness program that helps customers eliminate past due electric bills up to $2,000.

A forgiveness program that helps customers eliminate past due electric bills up to $2,000. Utility Service Protection Program (USPP): Protects eligible customers from utility turn-offs during the heating season.

Protects eligible customers from utility turn-offs during the heating season. Community Energy Fund (CEF): Need-based program that provides emergency electric bill payments.

Need-based program that provides emergency electric bill payments. EmPOWER Low Income Energy Efficiency Program (LIEEP): Eligible customers receive a free home energy audit and certain energy-saving home improvements.

Eligible customers receive a free home energy audit and certain energy-saving home improvements. 2-1-1 Helpline: Information helpline that helps identify locally available programs that may assist customers with utility bills or other needs. 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

We're here to help. Whether you need short-term assistance or ongoing support, please reach out as soon as possible to review your options. Visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist to learn more about assistance and payment programs.

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in seven Maryland counties and 155,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at potomacedison.com, on X @PotomacEdison and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.