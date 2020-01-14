Potomac Edison Reminds Maryland Customers of Available Assistance Programs to Help with Winter Bills

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With cold weather now affecting the region, financial assistance programs are available for eligible Potomac Edison customers who need help with winter heating bills.

Assistance to qualifying customers is available through the Community Energy Fund, the Maryland Energy Assistance Program, the Electric Universal Service Program, and the Utility Service Protection Program.

The Community Energy Fund is a needs-based program providing assistance to qualifying residential customers who need emergency help paying their electric bill, while funds are available. The company matches donations from customers 50 cents on each dollar, up to the program limits. The distribution of funds is administered by local administering agencies in Potomac Edison's service territory, including:

Religious Coalition of Emergency Human Need at 301-631-2670



Human Service Program of Carroll County , Inc. at 410-857-2999

Garrett County Community Action Committee, Inc. at 301-334-9431

The Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP) is a federally-funded program administered by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Home Energy Programs. MEAP provides financial assistance with home heating bills.

Payments are made to the utility on the customer's behalf to help pay a portion of the monthly bill.

The Utility Service Protection Program (USPP) is a federally sponsored program administered by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Home Energy Programs. This program is designed to protect income eligible families from utility turn-offs during the heating season.

To apply for MEAP, EUSP, or USPP:

Visit mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us

Call the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) at 1-800-332-6347 or visit a local administering agency.

A copy of your recent Potomac Edison electric bill will be needed when applying.

To apply or learn more about other company programs, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call 800-686-0011.

Potomac Edison residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Average Payment Plan (APP). With APP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills.

In addition to the payment options, Potomac Edison offers a Medical Certification program. Disconnection of electric service resulting from overdue bills can be delayed up to 30 days if it is determined that the loss of electric service would be especially dangerous to the health of a permanent member of a customer's household. An appropriate health care professional must complete and sign a Medical Certification Form for the eligible customer.

Potomac Edison also offers a program called Third Party Notification where a relative, friend, clergy, or social service agency can be notified along with the customer if electric service is about to be disconnected. The third party is not obligated to pay the overdue bills but can help make payment arrangements for the customer who might have difficulty paying their bill.

For more information about any of these programs, including how to qualify, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist and click on "Search Assistance Programs." Our Customer Service Center is also available at 800-686-0011, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

