Potomac Edison Takes Next Step with Power Line Upgrades to Benefit Frederick and Montgomery County Customers

Maryland PSC to review project that improves reliability using existing power line corridors

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is seeking approval from the Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) to move forward with a transmission project that will make the power grid more reliable for area residents and businesses and support future economic growth.

The Maryland portion of the Gore-Doubs-Goose Creek Improvements Project will upgrade 18 miles of Potomac Edison's transmission lines in Frederick and Montgomery counties and utilize existing power line routes to minimize effects on the environment and nearby communities. The project also has portions that span parts of Virginia and West Virgina.

The PSC will begin a review of Potomac Edison's Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN) application, a permit that confirms the project is needed and meets requirements for safety, reliability and fair cost. To learn more about the process, please visit the PSC's CPCN guide.

If the application is approved, construction is planned to start in 2028, with an estimated completion date of 2031. Applications for the Virginia and West Virginia portions of the project are expected to be filed later this year.

Mark Mroczynski, President, Transmission at FirstEnergy: "This project is about making sure families and businesses have reliable power when they need it most. By strengthening and upgrading lines that are already in place, we can improve reliability and address growing electricity use while minimizing impacts to the communities we serve."

Project Awarded by PJM to Support Grid

Awarded in 2023 by PJM Interconnection, the regional organization that operates the electric grid, the Gore-Doubs-Goose Creek Improvements Project would upgrade approximately 62 miles of transmission lines in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, adding new 500-kV lines to existing power line routes. That's like adding extra lanes to an existing highway – more electricity can move at once, especially during high demand periods such as extreme heat or cold.

The proposed upgrades will:

Help electricity travel cost-efficiently and quickly to neighborhoods and communities

Enhance grid reliability for all customers

Help meet increasing electricity use

Make it easier to connect new electricity sources, including renewable energy

For more information about the Maryland portion of the Gore-Doubs-Goose Creek Improvements Project, please visit the Maryland project website. Additional information about the Virginia and West Virginia portions of the project can be found at FirstEnergy's transmission projects site.

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in seven counties in Maryland and about 155,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on X @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.