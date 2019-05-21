Potomac Financial Group Announces the Launch of Freedom7

CALVERTON, Md., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Financial Group (PFG), a Maryland-based provider of financial planning and wealth management services, recently announced the launch of Freedom7, a proprietary 7-step financial planning process. Developed to help simplify the financial planning process, Freedom7 consists of a collective suite of specialized services exclusively designed to help refine all aspects of a client's financial well-being. The unveiling of Freedom7 follows an eventful 2018 for PFG as the company completed a successful rebranding project which gained national recognition and a Davey Award* for brand excellence.

"Since 1973, we've achieved success through our distinctly personal approach to financial planning by consistently offering the very best in client care. Freedom7 builds upon our established formula for success with the addition of new online tools and a disciplined, success-driven approach," stated Todd Wike, Managing Partner at Potomac Financial Group, Financial Advisor at Raymond James Financial Services. "It's been a monumental 12 months for PFG and our clients. It's important to us that we have a brand that authentically represents our culture and instills confidence with our clients while always striving to provide the very best in services and solutions. We're excited to launch Freedom7 because we believe wholeheartedly in the merits of this comprehensive financial planning process and the immense value it provides. Its introduction is simply another extension of our client promise to leave no stone unturned when planning and proactively managing for our clients' needs of today - while helping to ensure their financial vision of tomorrow."

Driven by a combination of expertise, personal care and financial discipline, Freedom7 is designed to provide PFG the ability to more precisely manage its client's wealth and financial needs while empowering each to actively participate in the planning process. The process covers a wide range of services and solutions including: financial inventory management; personal net worth and budget statement evaluation; goal planning and monitoring; investment policy strategizing and development; risk tolerance assessment; plan progress tracking; and secure and easy storage of vital documents.

More information about Freedom7 can be found by visiting PFGFreedom7.com. To learn more about Potomac Financial Group and the company's financial planning and wealth management solutions, visit PotomacFinancialGroup.com.

About Potomac Financial Group | Since 1973, Potomac Financial Group (PFG) has served as a financial planning and wealth management firm singularly committed to helping its clients and families achieve financial independence and confidence. With over 45 years of combined experience, PFG has grown to be one of the region's leading financial planning firms through its innovative financial solutions and commitment to exemplary personal care. To learn more, visit PotomacFinancialGroup.com.

4061 Powder Mill Road, Calverton, MD 20705

Phone: 877.595.8605

Potomac Financial Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities are offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Potomac Financial Group and Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Raymond James is not affiliated with and does not endorse the opinions or services of Muse Marketing + Creative.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell Raymond James Financial stock.

*This award is not based in any way on the team/individual's abilities in regards to providing investment advice or management. This ranking is not indicative of any advisors' future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Raymond James is not affiliated with and does not endorse the Davey Award.

Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected. Any opinions are those of Potomac Financial Group and not necessarily those of Raymond James.

