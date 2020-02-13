Potomac Financial Group's Todd Wike Named to Forbes' List of Top Wealth Advisors

CALVERTON, Md., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Financial Group (PFG), a Maryland-based provider of premier financial planning and wealth management services, announced today that Managing Partner, Todd Wike, has been named to Forbes Magazine's 2020 prestigious list of America's Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. The list was released online Jan. 16, 2020.

"It's an honor to be recognized among the nation's leading wealth advisors," said Todd Wike, Managing Partner at Potomac Financial Group, Financial Advisor and CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional at Raymond James Financial Services. "This recognition is truly a company achievement and testament to our team's passion and commitment to helping our clients find their financial freedom."

R.J. Shook, president and founder at SHOOK Research, summed up the Forbes wealth advisors list. "Here's what our research has found: the very best advisors are laser-focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives," says Shook. "They want to add meaning, help them live better lives."

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors rankings spotlight more than 4,000 advisors from Alaska to Florida with team assets amounting to more than $4 trillion. Developed by SHOOK Research, the award is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Visit PotomacFinancialGroup.com to learn more about PFG and their wide-ranging financial planning and personal wealth management solutions.

About Potomac Financial Group | Since 1973, Potomac Financial Group (PFG) has served as a premier financial planning and wealth management firm singularly committed to helping its clients and families achieve financial independence and security. With over 45 years of combined experience, PFG has grown to be one of the region's most trusted financial planning firms through its innovative financial solutions and commitment to exemplary personal care. To learn more, visit PotomacFinancialGroup.com.

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors 2020 | The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Out of approximately 32,000 nominations, more than 4,000 advisors received the award. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor

