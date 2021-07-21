Potomac Institute for Policy Studies Launches A Virtual Executive Course on Microelectronics Foundations and Futures

ARLINGTON, Va., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Potomac Institute for Policy Studies is thrilled to announce the commencement of its newest executive course Microelectronics: Foundations and Futures. This virtual course will be held from October 25 to October 28, 2021. Applications are available on our website and in the course's brochure; the application deadline is October 3, 2021. The curriculum explores microelectronics' role in society, the marketplace, the military, and the future.

This policy-oriented course is designed for industry, government, and academic professionals interested in identifying and addressing the challenges the US faces in the microelectronics industrial arena. We invite early- to mid-career professionals to learn about the mature microelectronics industry, its impacts on the US economy, and its relevance to national defense.

This virtual course tackles the history of microelectronics, details the current state of the practice, and inspects the technology's importance to the US economy and national security. Topics range from semiconductor shortages and malign microchip actors to overseas dependencies, all while keeping an eye on the salient obstacles of this burgeoning industry. Course sessions will be provided in a Socratic seminar format, wherein each session's instructor and participants will collaborate to develop a critical understanding of each topical issue. Instructors include industry leaders, government officials, technical experts, and key decision-makers.

"We are really looking forward to this course. By holding Microelectronics: Foundations and Futures, the Potomac Institute is supporting its mission educating professionals on national security and the science policy needed to protect it," said General Al Gray, Chairman of the Board of the Potomac Institute.

CEO of Potomac Institute Dr. Jennifer Buss stated, "Anyone participating in this course will be rewarded with unparalleled networking and learning opportunities. It will present each attendee with a chance to become more aware of the challenges surrounding this technology and the international ramifications."

About the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies

The Potomac Institute for Policy Studies is an independent, nonpartisan, not-for-profit, science and technology (S&T) policy research institute. The Institute identifies and aggressively shepherds discussion on key science and technology and national security issues facing our society, providing an academic forum for the study of related policy issues. From these discussions and forums, we develop meaningful policy options and ensure their implementation at the intersection of business and government. For further information see www.potomacinstitute.org .

