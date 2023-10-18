Potomac Point Group Announces Joe Averbach as New Partner, Celebrating a Decade of Excellence in Housing Finance Consulting

News provided by

Potomac Point Group

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Point Group, a boutique consulting firm specializing in transformative initiatives across the housing finance industry, is thrilled to announce the elevation of Joe Averbach to the role of Partner. This promotion underscores Joe's substantial contributions to the firm and the immense value he has brought to our clients in the financial services industry since joining our team in 2013.

In his ten years with PPG, Joe has been an indispensable asset to the company, steering initiatives with precision and a deep understanding of his clients' specific challenges. He has led teams through major organizational, process, and technology efforts across both the Single- and Multifamily housing markets. Joe's experience encompasses a wide range of functions, including originations, servicing, asset management, and securitization.

Prior to his impactful tenure at PPG, Joe worked as a strategy consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton, where he spearheaded business process improvement efforts for Department of Defense clients. Prior to that, he was an in-house operations consultant at Freddie Mac. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia.

"Joe's deep experience in housing finance, his commitment to people, and clear strategic acumen, have been pivotal in building PPG's reputation as a leader in this market," says Martha-Rosalind Stainton, Founding Partner. "His promotion to Partner reflects his personal and professional achievements but as our first employee, it also underscores our firm's deep commitment to recognizing, developing, and elevating outstanding talent."

As a Partner, Joe will continue to harness his housing, operations, and change management expertise, guiding PPG and its clientele through the increasing complexities and challenges faced by our industry. His promotion fortifies PPG's executive team and propels the firm towards new horizons in delivering exceptional, purpose-driven services.

About Potomac Point Group

Potomac Point Group is a women-owned, top-ranked boutique consulting firm focused on providing solutions to clients in the housing finance industry. Our consultants partner with clients to address the challenges of an ever-changing housing finance landscape – from introducing new products and technology, to designing or improving processes, to addressing regulatory or industry mandates.

For further information about Potomac Point Group and our dedicated team of experts, please visit our website at www.potomacpointgroup.com.

Press Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Potomac Point Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.