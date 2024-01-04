Potomac River, Realtors® Marks a Decade of Excellence in Real Estate

News provided by

Potomac River, Realtors

04 Jan, 2024, 08:36 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac River, Realtors® (PRR) joyfully commemorates its 10th anniversary as a distinguished, veteran-owned and operated real estate enterprise. Situated in the heart of Old Town Alexandria, PRR stands as a fully licensed, client-centric service provider.

Continue Reading
Headshot of Founder / Owner
Headshot of Founder / Owner

Established on January 1, 2014, by Phil Cefaratti, a seasoned real estate agent, Navy veteran, and two-time Alexandria City Council candidate, alongside his wife, Deb Antonini-Cefaratti, PRR has become synonymous with delivering exceptional boutique real estate services. The company caters to the diverse needs of buyers, sellers, renters, landlords, and investors navigating the residential and commercial real estate landscapes across the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida.

Reflecting on the remarkable journey of the past decade, Cefaratti attributes PRR's success as an independent brokerage to his unparalleled real estate and contracts knowledge, exceptional negotiating skills, a genuine commitment to serving clients' interests, and a steadfast adherence to ethical, legal, and social principles.

A sixth-generation Washingtonian, Cefaratti brings a wealth of expertise, having earned his BA from The Catholic University of America, an MBA from Georgetown University, and achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy as a Supply Corps Officer. With over 30 years of contracts negotiation and customer service experience in both private and public sectors, Cefaratti's roots in the D.C. Metro area run deep, further enhancing the personalized and comprehensive real estate services offered by PRR.

For more information about Potomac River, Realtors® and Phil, please visit www.potomacriverrealtors.com and find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PotomacRiverRealtors/.

For more information, contact Phil Cefaratti at 703-371-7601; [email protected] 

SOURCE Potomac River, Realtors

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.