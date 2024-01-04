Potomac River, Realtors® Marks a Decade of Excellence in Real Estate

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac River, Realtors® (PRR) joyfully commemorates its 10th anniversary as a distinguished, veteran-owned and operated real estate enterprise. Situated in the heart of Old Town Alexandria, PRR stands as a fully licensed, client-centric service provider.

Headshot of Founder / Owner

Established on January 1, 2014, by Phil Cefaratti, a seasoned real estate agent, Navy veteran, and two-time Alexandria City Council candidate, alongside his wife, Deb Antonini-Cefaratti, PRR has become synonymous with delivering exceptional boutique real estate services. The company caters to the diverse needs of buyers, sellers, renters, landlords, and investors navigating the residential and commercial real estate landscapes across the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, and Florida.

Reflecting on the remarkable journey of the past decade, Cefaratti attributes PRR's success as an independent brokerage to his unparalleled real estate and contracts knowledge, exceptional negotiating skills, a genuine commitment to serving clients' interests, and a steadfast adherence to ethical, legal, and social principles.

A sixth-generation Washingtonian, Cefaratti brings a wealth of expertise, having earned his BA from The Catholic University of America, an MBA from Georgetown University, and achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy as a Supply Corps Officer. With over 30 years of contracts negotiation and customer service experience in both private and public sectors, Cefaratti's roots in the D.C. Metro area run deep, further enhancing the personalized and comprehensive real estate services offered by PRR.

For more information about Potomac River, Realtors® and Phil, please visit www.potomacriverrealtors.com and find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PotomacRiverRealtors/.

For more information, contact Phil Cefaratti at 703-371-7601; [email protected]

SOURCE Potomac River, Realtors