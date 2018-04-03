Potomac Riverkeeper Network Welcomes Nancy Stoner As Its New President

Stoner brings to PRKN an extensive, deep and distinguished career in water. Currently serving as Director of the Water Program and as a Senior Fellow at the Pisces Foundation, Nancy previously held the office of Acting Assistant Administrator for the U.S. EPA's Office of Water. As a top EPA policymaker on water, Nancy was responsible for protecting surface water resources and ensuring the safety of tap water across the United States. A highly experienced environmental lawyer, she is exceptionally knowledgeable and passionate about water and has had a leading role in cultivating new technologies, pioneering cutting-edge programs and innovative partnerships to further water quality programs across the country.

Stoner will begin work as PRKN's President on June 1. When asked about her new role, Stoner said, "I am excited about the opportunity that awaits me as President of the Potomac Riverkeeper Network. It is an amazing fit for me given my background and experience. PRKN protects the Potomac and Shenandoah watersheds, which are the same watersheds that I have been living in since I was 8 years old. PRKN does so primarily through implementing and enforcing the Clean Water Act, which is the same statute I've been working to implement and enforce for more than 30 years."

Jeff Kelble, retiring after serving as President of PRKN for four years and nine years as Shenandoah Riverkeeper, said, "I've stood on the shoulders of giants to help achieve the successes of PRKN during my time here. Protecting and defending the Potomac watershed is a lifelong passion of mine and I couldn't be more certain that the organization I love and the mission it accomplishes will be in the best hands. Furthermore, every Riverkeeper I know has actually been following Nancy's leadership and campaigns for more than 20 years. She has few peers in water conservation at the national level."

