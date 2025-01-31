Potoo Solutions Introduces Jennifer Elmashni to Serve as President

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potoo Solutions, the in-class leader of e-commerce brand protection and data delivery services, announced today the hiring of Jennifer Elmashni in the newly created position of President. To be formally introduced February 3rd, Elmashni will be tasked with stewardship in navigating Potoo Solutions (www.potoosolutions.com) through the next phase of their growth and beyond.

Accompanying the technological innovations advancing Potoo's core product, Talon, Elmashni joins the organization with a wealth of knowledge in the eCommerce space. Uniquely, she has excelled in both agency and brand-side responsibilities. After graduating with a B.A. from UCLA and obtaining her master's degree at Columbia University, she began her career at IBM, Booz & Company, and Walmart.com respectively, before earning executive leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, and most recently, BiC International. Importantly, Elmashni will be poised to lead from the direct experience of also having been a Potoo Solutions client.

Potoo Solutions CEO, Fred Dimyan exults, "Tapping Jennifer Elmashni as our new President represents a new milestone in Potoo's decade-long history, one sure to unlock our full potential in continuing to deliver the absolute best service for our clients."

About Potoo Solutions:

Potoo Solutions is a trusted partner of over 550 brands, delivering actionable analytics with concierge service. Potoo Solutions was honored as the INC 500's fastest growing company in Connecticut in 2019, number 34 on The Financial Times America's fastest growing companies in 2020, and by Marcum's Tech Top 40 for three consecutive years. Potoo Solutions was founded in 2014 and is the leading provider of marketplace brand protection, price tracking, and gray market seller mitigation.

