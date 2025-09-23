Potrero Group Places Phil Ginsburg as Next President of Resources Legacy Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Group, a national leadership consulting and search firm, has placed Phil Ginsburg as the next president of Resources Legacy Fund (RLF). RLF is a groundbreaking and innovative force in environmental philanthropy that fiscally sponsors projects, designs and implements programs and advocacy campaigns, and manages major strategic grantmaking efforts. Ginsburg will lead RLF and its partner organizations, Fund for a Better Future and Shared Ascent Fund.

Ginsburg's long history uniting diverse stakeholders and applying creative, entrepreneurial problem-solving skills aligns perfectly with RLF's collaborative approach. Ginsburg joins RLF after a 25-year career with the City and County of San Francisco, where he served under six mayors and most recently led the city's Recreation and Parks Department. During his tenure, he transformed a struggling department into one of the nation's most admired urban park systems, making San Francisco more equitable, vibrant, sustainable, and beloved. In this role, Ginsberg managed a budget of over $250 million annually and a staff of more than 1,000 full-time employees, raising over $250 million in private philanthropic funding for San Francisco's parks and securing an additional $385 million in voter-approved bond initiatives.

Potrero Group's search yielded over 650 applicants for the President role. The RLF board selected Ginsburg due to his deep passion for social impact, record of highly effective executive leadership, and reputation for inspiring teams and stewarding donors while navigating complex political environments.

