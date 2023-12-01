Potrero Medical Announces Restructuring and Continued Operations

News provided by

Potrero Medical, Inc.

01 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

HAYWARD, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, Inc. ("Potrero" or the "Company") announced today that it has begun a voluntary restructuring of its finances by filing a pre-negotiated petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The restructuring is expected to be completed in less than 75 days.

The Company believes that this voluntary reorganization will bolster its finances and facilitate its ongoing focus on elevating patient care. 

Keller Benvenutti Kim is serving as legal counsel to Potrero, and G2 Capital Advisors is serving as financial advisor.

Additional information about the bankruptcy case may be obtained by visiting https://cases.stretto.com/Potreromedical or by calling the case information line at 888.959.4846 (Toll-Free) or 949.749.2218 (International).

About Potrero:
Potrero Medical, Inc. is a medical device platform transforming patient care through precision fluid management and analytics that offer clinical decision support by providing precise data from the kidney. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care and save health systems money with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.

Media Relations
Myria Crawford
VP Marketing
Mcrawford@portreo.com

SOURCE Potrero Medical, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.