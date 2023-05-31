Potrero Medical announces Sandra Morgan to join Advisory Board

HAYWARD, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, announced today that Sandra Morgan has joined their advisory board effective immediately. Morgan served as an executive at HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, for 13 years, before retiring on June 1, 2021. Before joining HCA Healthcare, Sandra worked extensively in the pharmaceutical industry for 19 years.

Sandra Morgan, Potrero Medical's newest Advisory Board Member.
"We are excited to welcome Sandra to our advisory board. Her extensive experience and track record of building organizations with record-high physician engagement and growth will be instrumental in advancing our mission of improving patient outcomes of critically ill patients," said Joe Urban, CEO of Potrero Medical.

Morgan added, "I am thrilled to join Potrero Medical's advisory board. I see so much opportunity for Potrero to impact patient care and hospital operating budgets with the Accuryn System, which enables early recognition of oliguric acute kidney injury (AKI) in a technology specifically designed to reduce the risk of catheter associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI). There is a real opportunity before us to transform the standard of care."

About Potrero Medical
Potrero Medical, Inc. is committed to addressing Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) through real-time renal assessment with the Accuryn Monitoring System, which enables early intervention of AKI to reduce preventable mortality and morbidity. The platform technology provides an automated, accurate and consistent flow of data and enables a predictive algorithm for the early detection and treatment of this disease. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information visit www.potreromed.com 

