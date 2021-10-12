Potrero Medical Names Chief Strategic Officer--Rebecca Lin
Oct 12, 2021, 09:07 ET
HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, a sensory integrated foley catheter that provides real-time, actionable information to health care providers so they can take steps to prevent the progression of critical conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI), announced that Rebecca Lin has been promoted to the role of Chief Strategic Officer.
"As we prepare the company for the next phase of growth and development, we will leverage Rebecca's experience at both large corporations and startups to amplify our growth and maturity curve," said Joe Urban, Chief Executive Officer. "Her diverse experience in both US and International markets brings a unique blend of business insights and technical expertise that allows her to communicate with a variety of audiences and establish key partnerships that scale the business."
"The Accuryn system has been so disruptive to the current standard of care in monitoring key vital signs in acute patients," said Lin. "With our proven commercial success, I am excited to implement strategies that accelerate the paradigm shift to optimize patient care and prepare Potrero to achieve the next milestone."
As the senior vice president and sales and marketing at Potrero Medical, Ms. Lin built and led the commercial organization that developed go-to-market strategies for the Accuryn Monitoring System. Before joining Potrero in 2016, she was the Vice President of Business Development at Theranova, LLC and lead business success for C. R. Bard, now owned by Becton Dickinson, in both Shanghai as well as the United States. Lin received Master of Management Degree from Stanford Business School and is a guest lecturer at the University of California San Francisco and Berkley.
About Potrero Medical
Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care through precision fluid management and predictive analytics for early detection of critical illnesses. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.
