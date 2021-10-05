Potrero Medical to Present at Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference
Oct 05, 2021, 09:03 ET
HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, a sensory integrated foley catheter that provides real-time, actionable information to health care providers so they can take steps to prevent the progression of critical conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI), today announced that Joe Urban, CEO, will present during the Jefferies Private MedTech Summit on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
Event: Jefferies Private MedTech Summit
Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
About Potrero Medical
Potrero Medical, Inc. is a predictive health company transforming patient care through precision fluid management and predictive analytics for early detection of critical illnesses. Potrero Medical was founded with a mission to improve patient care with the latest advances in artificial intelligence and sensors. Potrero Medical is headquartered in Hayward, CA. For more information, visit www.potreromed.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Myria Crawford
Sr. Director of Marketing
[email protected]
