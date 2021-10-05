Potrero Medical to Present at Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Potrero Medical, innovator of the Accuryn Monitoring System, a sensory integrated foley catheter that provides real-time, actionable information to health care providers so they can take steps to prevent the progression of critical conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI), today announced that Joe Urban, CEO, will present during the Jefferies Private MedTech Summit on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Event: Jefferies Private MedTech Summit

Date: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET