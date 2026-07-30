Potts Law Firm Announces A Second Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against xAI

More Filings Expected In The Coming Days As More Victims Come Forward

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potts Law Firm has filed a second civil lawsuit against xAI, the company behind Grok AI, on behalf of another family whose daughter was allegedly depicted in AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

The lawsuit follows the firm's initial filing against xAI and comes as additional families continue to come forward after learning their children were allegedly victimized through the criminal misuse of its artificial intelligence platform, Grok. Potts Law Firm is representing additional victims and anticipates filing further lawsuits on behalf of other families in the coming days as its investigation continues.

According to the complaint, authentic photographs of the family's minor daughter were allegedly used to generate sexually explicit AI-created images depicting the child. The lawsuit alleges that xAI's artificial intelligence technology played a role in creating and facilitating the generation of those images and seeks to hold the company accountable under the legal claims asserted in the complaint.

"The fact that additional families are now coming forward underscores the serious risks posed when powerful AI systems are deployed without meaningful safeguards," said Derek Potts, National Managing Partner of Potts Law Firm. "This isn't an isolated incident. As AI technology becomes more advanced and accessible, companies have a responsibility to ensure their platforms cannot be exploited to harm children and families."

The new lawsuit arises from the ongoing criminal investigation involving a Bentonville photographer who has been charged with multiple felony offenses related to alleged child sexual abuse material (CSAM) involving artificial intelligence. Potts Law Firm continues to represent families who allege they were harmed by the misuse of AI technology in connection with that investigation, with additional lawsuits expected as the firm's investigation continues.

This lawsuit is titled John Doe 2, by and through Her Legal Guardian Parents, John Roe 2 and Jane Roe 2, v. x.AI Corp., x.AI, LLC, and X Corp.; Civil Case No. 4:26-CV-772, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Little Rock Division.

The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress, privacy violations, and other harms allegedly suffered by the family.

About Potts Law Firm

Potts Law Firm is at the forefront of artificial intelligence litigation, representing individuals and families harmed by the misuse of AI technologies. The firm's attorneys handle cases involving AI-generated child sexual abuse material (CSAM), privacy violations, digital exploitation, and other emerging forms of AI-related harm while continuing their longstanding commitment to protecting victims' rights.

Megan Hundertmark

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SOURCE Potts Law Firm